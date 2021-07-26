Genshin Impact Guide: How to to release the caged dog on Jinren Island

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of secrets for players to find scattered across the huge region of Inazuma, and players have several things to uncover as they explore. There are tons of hidden achievements for players here, and completing these gives them valuable Primogems. Players can get one of these hidden achievements pretty easily on Jinren Island, and they even get a chest upon completion. Players should definitely head to Jinren Island to free the caged dog in Genshin Impact. Players can set the dog free by following these steps.

How to free the dog on Jinren Island in Genshin Impact

if you ever see a caged dog in jinren island make sure you help them !! they'll lead you to a precious chest after you unlock their cage <3 pic.twitter.com/tVgrpAPuZ5 — ina (@knmaflwr) July 21, 2021

Freeing the dog on Jinren Island in Inazuma is a short task, as all players will need to do is find a key on the island. There are keys scattered all across the island, and players can find one easily by heading towards the right of the caged dog. Players will need to climb up the ladder and take down any samurai in their path following which they can grab the key which is hidden on top of a box.

The hidden Metal Key (Image via Wow Quests)

Once Genshin Impact players have acquired this key, they can head back to the cage and defeat the samurai guarding the dog. Once this is done, players simply need to interact with the locked cage and the dog will be set free. Players will also receive the achievement, "Who Let the Dogs Out" once the dog is freed.

The hidden achievement players will get. (Image via Wow Quests )

Players should also follow the dog, as it will lead them across the island to a precious chest buried in the sand. This chest has some good loot in it, making rescuing the dog all the more worth it.

OMG THE CAGED DOG LEADS YOU TO A PRECIOUS CHEST pic.twitter.com/pc6f3QAL9J — &Dani!❍ 🏛️ (@FutureVenti) July 21, 2021

Also read: Genshin Impact Electro Traveler build guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts and Talent priority for MC build

Edited by Siddharth Satish