Genshin Impact Halloween fanart and cosplays are taking over the community, and fans are actually impressed

Genshin Impact and Halloween might sound like an unusual combination, but the community fanart and cosplay tell a different story. The game's official social media handles are currently full of creative art based on the spooky occasion.

While some fans wore Fatui costumes for Halloween, others created scary posters of Genshin Impact characters.

Here are some of the best Halloween fanart and cosplays by fans across Reddit and Twitter.

Fans dress as Ganyu, Hu Tao, Xiao, and other Genshin Impact characters on Halloween

Halloween has now evolved into a fun day of activities such as trick-or-treating and carving lanterns. However, originally, it was a day on which people would wear costumes to scare ghosts.

Continuing the tradition, Genshin Impact fans dressed as their favorite characters on October 31. Just to name a few, these included Ganyu, Hu Tao, Xiao, and even Klee.

Among all the Genshin Impact characters, Hu Tao naturally fits the Halloween theme the most. She is the Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor and is fascinated by ghosts.

Some players even dressed their pets as Genshin Impact characters:

The most heartwarming element of cosplay by fans was the effort. Even those short on time and resources tried their best to replicate the characters.

Fans design Genshin Impact themed Halloween posters and comics

Another way through which the Genshin Impact community celebrated Halloween was the submission of posters and comics.

While some creators made quick doodles, others spent a consider amount of time making spooky versions of the characters.

Here are some of the most popular submissions across Reddit and Twitter:

Shii_🐳☀ (working on comms) @shii_ngn

Sorry for disappeared for a long time i hope u guys didnt forget me 🥺🥺

#原神 #GenshinImpact Happy (late) Halloween 🎃Sorry for disappeared for a long time i hope u guys didnt forget me 🥺🥺 Happy (late) Halloween 🎃Sorry for disappeared for a long time i hope u guys didnt forget me 🥺🥺#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/s5uY74CRif

Mitsuriya Tashkupphe @mitsuriya



#GenshinImpact #genshinimpactfanart #hutaofanart #HuTao #halloween2021 #genshintwt I drew Hu Tao from Genshin Impact for Halloween because my friend said to draw her as the grim reaper since she runs a funeral parlor, which I thought was perfect! I drew Hu Tao from Genshin Impact for Halloween because my friend said to draw her as the grim reaper since she runs a funeral parlor, which I thought was perfect!#GenshinImpact #genshinimpactfanart #hutaofanart #HuTao #halloween2021 #genshintwt https://t.co/JlxSiskGBy

Alongside mainstream characters, some fans also focused on NPCs that are spread across the three nations of Teyvat. This was enough to prove how each character in the Genshin Impact storyline has the ability to create a unique impression.

All in all, the Halloween spirit showcased by the Genshin Impact community was no doubt a delight to watch. It is safe to assume that more such cosplays and fanart will be submitted in the upcoming festive and winter season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, Hu Tao's banner that features Thoma, Sayu, and Diona will replace Childe's banner on November 2, 2021. The banner will be available until November 23, 2021, and thereafter, players can expect the arrival of three Geo characters — Albedo, Gorou, and Itto — in the 2.3 update.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee