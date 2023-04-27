Genshin Impact Herbal Remedies web event guide

HoYoverse has released a new Genshin Impact web event called Herbal Remedies featuring the upcoming 5-star character, Baizhu. In this event, you must place the proper ingredients in the pot and create medicines for several patients by following the correct prescriptions. Participate in the Herbal Remedies web event and earn exciting rewards such as Primogems and a free Baizhu and Qiqi wallpaper.

The event has already started and will end on May 3, 2023, at 23:59 (UTC+8), lasting one week. You can follow this easy and straightforward Genshin Impact guide to complete all medicinal recipes using suitable materials and earn their rewards.

Play the Genshin Impact Herbal Remedies web event to win 40 Primogems

Herbal Remedies is a new Genshin Impact web event where you must follow Baizhu's prescription and put the proper materials in the brewing pot to create the right medicine.

Herbal Remedies web event (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the event, you must first check the Prescriptions for each patient by clicking on Prescriptions on the left side of the screen. Here you will find three named patients and one mystery prescription that can be unlocked by brewing different ingredients randomly in the pot. Interestingly, there are a total of nine mysterious recipes that can be unlocked by playing the game.

Open the Medicine Box to use the ingredients (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have checked the prescriptions, you can open the Medicine Box, choose the right ingredients, and place them in the pot to brew the mixture. Don’t worry if you fail to make the medicines as per the recipes, as you can keep trying until you get it right. Here is a list of all three main recipes for the event:

Uncle Tian: Lotus Head x2, Qingxin x1, Lizard Tail x2

Lotus Head x2, Qingxin x1, Lizard Tail x2 Master Lu: Flaming Flower Stamen x1, Glaze Lily x1, Luminescent Spine x2, Violetgrass x1

Flaming Flower Stamen x1, Glaze Lily x1, Luminescent Spine x2, Violetgrass x1 Hongdou: Berry x1, 1 Lizard Tail x1, Almond x1, Glaze Lily x2

After completing Uncle Tian, Master Lu, and Hongdou's prescriptions, you can claim the rewards from the Bag icon at the top of the screen. Here is a list of items that you can win by playing the Genshin Impact Herbal Remedies web event:

Primogems x40

Mora x20,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3

Free Genshin Impact wallpaper

The rewards will be sent directly to your Genshin Impact account, and you can claim them from the in-game mailbox.

Recipes for all prescriptions in the Genshin Impact Herbal Remedies web event

While you can obtain all the rewards by simply completing Uncle Tian, Master Lu, and Hongdou's prescriptions, you can still keep playing the event and unlock all the mysterious prescriptions. Here is a list of all the secret recipes:

Mysterious Prescription 1 - Qingxin x2, Glaze Lily x1, Violetgrass x1, Mist Flower Corolla x1

Mysterious Prescription 2 - Berry x1, Almond x1, Qingxin x1, Violetgrass x2

Mysterious Prescription 3 - Almond x4, Loach Pearl x1

Mysterious Prescription 4 - Mint x2, Qingxin x2, Mist Flower Corolla x1

Mysterious Prescription 5 - Lotus Head x2, Mint x2, Berry x1

Mysterious Prescription 6 - Violetgrass x1, Almond x1, Horsetail x1, Mint x2

Mysterious Prescription 7 - Lizard Tail x3, Glaze Lily x2

Mysterious Prescription 8 - Glaze Lily x2, Violetgrass x2, Qingxin x1

Mysterious Prescription 9 - Mint x2, Lizard Tail x1, Luminescent Spine x1, Frog x1

As previously mentioned, you will not earn any rewards for unlocking secret recipes; these are just for fun.

