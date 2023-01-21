As the popular Lantern Rite event returns as part of the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, the community is fairly excited to participate in its various mini-games, with the latest one, Paper Theater, being introduced recently.

In this mini-game, players will have to move platforms to ensure that the actor in the scene can reach his destination. Completing each scene will reward players with useful items, including Primogems, Mora, Talent Books, and more. The Day 1 challenge of the Paper Theater is called Homecoming. Here's everything that players need to know about solving the three scenes in the latest Genshin Impact event.

Genshin Impact 3.4: A complete guide to Homecoming, Day 1 challenge of the Paper Theater event

Genshin Impact fans can now participate in a new mini-event called Paper Theater. This is a brand new concept where players will help an NPC tell a story using paper cut-outs as they help out with the actor's movement and the paper platforms within that scene.

Completing all of the scenes in the Day 1 challenge, Homecoming, will reward players with the following items:

Primogems x 60

Festive Fever x 75

Mora x 60,000

Guide to Prosperity x 2

Guide to Diligence x 2

Guide to Gold x 2

Homecoming Scene I

Fortunately, the first scene of Homecoming is fairly simple and will teach you the basics of the Paper Theater event. There are currently two ways for you to complete this scene. One option is to bring the door closer to the actor by switching it with the platform containing the vase, while the other is to bring the actor closer to the door by swapping the left and middle platforms of the bottom floor.

Both of these moves will take approximately the same amount of time for the actor to reach the door and complete this scene in Genshin Impact. Click on Next to move to the second scene.

Homecoming Scene II

In the second scene of Homecoming, two new obstacles are introduced for you to overcome. When the scene begins, move the platform with the door and vase to the middle. You have to wait for the actor to change direction and return to the bottom left platform.

As soon as the actor enters the bottom left platform, move it to the middle of the bottom layer, bringing the door platform to the left side. You must ensure that the actor is walking left so that they can easily reach their destination. Progress further to start the last scene of the Homecoming challenge in the patch 3.4 update.

Homecoming Scene III

Instead of a door, Homecoming's final scene involves the actor meeting his sibling. When the scene starts, you will notice that the bottom left corner is locked and cannot be moved.

You will have to move the middle platform and swap it with the one that has a vase. Wait for the actor to enter the middle platform and shift the middle platform to the right as soon as the actor changes direction. This should bring the platform with their sibling directly in front of the actor, easily completing this scene and the Day 1 Paper Theater challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.4's Lantern Rite event will most likely provide even more challenges for players to try out in the near future. As a result, they will potentially receive tons of rewards and other resources.

