Genshin Impact: How to complete the Poetry exchange commission and unlock "Yo Dala?" achievement

Every Genshin Impact player must have noticed the achievement "Yo Dala?" in the achievements section at least once. Players need to complete the Poetry Exchange commission to be unlocked. As easy as it may seem to complete the quest, it requires sheer luck to get this commission assigned.

Genshin Impact: How to complete the Poetry exchange commission quest?

Poetry exchange commission (Image via X-Gloven YT)

The commission takes place in Mondstadt's Starfall Valley, where Ella Musk believes she's come up with a way to communicate with the Hilichurls. To assist her, players are tasked to join her venture. The commission can be completed easily by following in-game instructions, but it requires a systematic method to obtain the achievement. To unlock the "Yo Dala?" achievement in Genshin Impact, players must follow these simple steps.

Players need to initiate the quest by talking to Ella Musk. Once the conversation ends, they will obtain a draft note mentioning Hilichurlian poetry. The draft note includes several dialogues in Hilichurlian Sentences, which are also offered as interactable dialogues in the next step. Players need to approach the Hilichurls with this draft. Upon being asked to choose any of the dialogues during the conversation with the Hilichurl, players must select the dialogues Celi dada, Mimi nunu, Muhe ye, and Ye dada. Upon successfully citing the dialogues, players will be rewarded with the "Yp Dala?" achievement.

Hilichurlian poetry mentioned in the Draft Note (Image via X-Gloven)

Players are allowed to choose the dialog in any order, as it won't affect the outcome. However, choosing the wrong dialog, which is not mentioned above, will anger the Hilichurl. Players may proceed to complete the commission by defeating the angry Hilichurl, but no achievement would be granted in this case.

As this commission is one of the rarest quests in Genshin Impact that gets assigned to players randomly, it's recommended not to waste the opportunity. Failing to obtain this achievement may take players months of time to get this commission again.

