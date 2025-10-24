Genshin Impact: How to obtain and exchange intel using Nefer

The developers of Genshin Impact have added special interactions and passives to the Nod-Krai characters. Animals affected by Kuuvahki will give rewards when Lauma is in the party, and Flins can understand the whispers of the Wild Hunt enemies.

Similarly, Nefer also has a passive talent that allows her to obtain intel from various NPCs from the Nod-Krai region. After receiving information, you can also exchange it with Katheryne to unlock special mini-quests.

This article will guide you on how to exchange and obtain intel with the playable character, Nefer, in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain intel with Nefer in Genshin Impact

Use Nefer's Elemental Skill near these Nod-Krai NPCs to obtain intel (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain and unlock the special Intel Exchange system, you must pull for Nefer. As of the Luna II version, only Nefer can access this feature. Furthermore, to use the new system, you must obtain intel from other NPCs.

To obtain intel, press Nefer's Elemental Skill when you get close to a Nod-Krai NPC with a special icon on top of their head. After pressing her Elemental Skill, you will get some information about these NPCs and another item called Recorded Intel.

Note that you can only obtain intel from NPCs having a special icon on top of their head. Furthermore, you can only get up to six Recorded Intel items per week.

Everything you need to know about the new Intel Exchange feature in Genshin Impact

Intel Exchange feature (Image via HoYoverse)

After you receive the Recorded Intel items, you can unlock the Intel Exchange feature by talking to Katheryne from the Adventurers' Guild in the Nod-Krai region. You will get a new option, Intel Exchange, after interacting with Katheryne. Selecting this option will redirect you to another screen.

Here, you can view the details of four mini-quests. To unlock each quest, you must spend five Recorded Intel items. These stories are short and will only reward you with some Mora and Hero's Wit after completion. Furthermore, it appears that you can unlock a special quest for Nefer after completing all these mini-quests.

Note that this system might not be limited to Nefer. The gameplay tutorial for this new feature mentions that Curatorium of Secrets characters can use their special abilities to gain intel about various Nod-Krai NPCs. Thus, it is speculated that Jahoda could use it, since she's an employee of the Curatorium of Secrets.

