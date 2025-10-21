There are a few Nefer teams in Genshin Impact that you can create based on the characters you own. The owner of the Curatorium of Secrets is a dendro DPS, and similar to other characters from Nod-Krai, uses the new Lunar-based reactions, specifically Bloom, to dish out damage. Her best team requires using Lauma in Genshin Impact as her partner.

Let's take a look at some of the best Nefer teams in Genshin Impact.

Best setups for Nefer teams in Genshin Impact

1) Nefer, Lauma, Nahida, Kokomi/ Aino

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first premium team for Nefer will require you to pair her up with Lauma. Besides being the only driver and sub-DPS for Lunar-Bloom damage, she can also boost the reaction damage from Dendro-based reactions, making her the go-to driver for Nefer.

The last slot for this team will depend on what you want and the character you own. Kokomi works better than Aino, as she can heal her allies, provide off-field hydro application, and also buff the reaction damage for blooms if you have the Flower of Paradise Lost set equipped. If you do not have Kokomi, you can use Aino, who is a free character and has decent Hydro application.

2) Nefer, Lauma, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another one of the Nefer teams in Genshin Impact that you can create will have her, Lauma, Kuki, and Yelan. This focuses on Hyper-Bloom damage, so try to keep your Kuki's EM as high as you can with the Paradise Lost artifact set. She can also provide healing on top of triggering the Bloom cores.

While Nefer will be the main DPS of the team, Lauma in Genshin Impact will be the driver of Lunar-Bloom, and Yelan can provide off-field damage and Hydro application. They form the core part of the team in becoming two of the best Sub-DPS characters for this Nefer team.

3) Nefer, YaoYao, Kuki Shinobu, Aino

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This team setup is for the free-to-play players in Genshin Impact and focuses on three 4-star units. YaoYao is a great support character who has Dendro application and healing abilities. Aino will be your main character, who can apply Hydro on enemies, allowing you to use the Bloom reactions

Kuki can trigger Bloom cores, as well as heal the team with her elemental skill, making her an essential character for this team for Nefer in Genshin Impact.

Other teams

Here are a few other Nefer teams in Genshin Impact:

Nefer, Lauma, Ineffa, Kokomi

Nefer, Kuki, Yelan, Nahida

Nahida, Yelan, Nefer, Zhongli

If you do not have Lauma, Nahida can be a great support, but keep in mind that the damage will be a bit less, as she is an older character, hence not tuned to deal Lunar Bloom reactions.

