Genshin Impact Luna III drip marketing reveals Jahoda, an upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has revealed Jahoda as one of the new playable characters for the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update via their latest drip marketing campaign. She is a bounty hunter and an employee at the Curatorium of Secrets in Nasha Town, playing a significant role in the Nod-Krai Archon Quest. The developers have also shared additional information about the bounty hunter in her announcement post.

This article further discusses details about Jahoda, the upcoming playable character in version Luna III.

Genshin Impact Luna III drip marketing reveals Jahoda

HoYoverse has revealed that the upcoming version Luna III update will release Jahoda as a playable character. She is a pretty funny character and has appeared multiple times in the Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Quest.

Jahoda's official drip marketing post shared the following information about her:

Title: Windthreading Shadow

Official Employee of the "Curatorium of Secrets"

Vision: Anemo

Constellation: Fragum

Jahoda is an Anemo unit, and her Vision is located at the back of her head. Furthermore, she uses a Bow in one of the Archon Quest cutscenes, so it is safe to say that it is also her weapon type. Whether she will get a signature weapon or not will depend on her rarity.

Ineffa has said this about the self-proclaimed legendary bounty hunter in her introduction post:

"Very well, I will hold your hand and not leave your side. However, given the delayed onset of sleep you experienced last time compared to the time before, I propose implementing Aino's favorite sleep aid: Hugging. Very well, I will hug you, Jahoda. I will not leave your side."

Instead of giving a proper introduction, Ineffa seems to be helping Jahoda get proper sleep by proposing Aino's favorite sleep aid.

Also read: Genshin Impact Jahoda animations and splash art leaked

Expected release window for Jahoda

Jahoda will release in version Luna III (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the current update cycle, version Luna III is expected to be released on December 3, 2025. Therefore, Travelers can expect Jahoda to debut on one of the following dates, depending on her release phase:

Phase I: December 3, 2025

Phase II: December 23, 2025

The developers will reveal more details about the bounty hunter's rarity and abilities in the version Luna III Special Program, which will likely be livestreamed on November 21, 2025.

Also read: Genshin Impact Jahoda ascension materials leaked

