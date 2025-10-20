Genshin Impact Jahoda ascension materials leaked

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Oct 20, 2025 18:17 GMT
Upcoming character Jahoda
Upcoming character Jahoda's ascension and talent level-up materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Jahoda is an upcoming character who is speculated to release in Genshin Impact Luna III. With the beginning of the Genshin Impact Luna III closed beta test, leaks about the upcoming version have started surfacing. One such leak has disclosed information about all possible ascension and talent level-up materials for Jahoda. Players who are interested in pulling for this character might want to pre-farm all her necessary materials, so that she can be upgraded to Level 90 immediately upon release.

This article provides information regarding all of Jahoda's ascension materials, as hinted at via leaks.

Note: The following information is based on leaks, and is subject to change before official release.

Genshin Impact Jahoda ascension and talent level-up materials

Leaker Hiragara has recently disclosed all possible ascension materials for upcoming character Jahoda, who is rumored to be a 4-star Anemo unit. The following are the materials:

  • Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1
  • Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9
  • Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9
  • Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6
  • Broken Drive Shaft x 36
  • Reinforced Drive Shaft x 96
  • Precision Drive Shaft x 129
  • Portable Bearing x 168
  • Lightbearing Scale-Feather x 46
  • Ascended Sample: Knight x 18
  • Teachings of Vagrancy x 9
  • Guide to Vagrancy x 63
  • Philosophies of Vagrancy x 114
  • Crown of Insight x 3
  • Hero's Wit x 419
  • Mora x 7,100,000
Currently, all of Jahoda's ascension and talent level-up materials are available to farm in game.

Where to farm Jahoda's ascension materials

Portable Bearing

Portable Bearing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Portable Bearing is a Nod-Krai local specialty, and can be found near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Workshop, as well as the region around Blue Amber Lake. You can collect these by tracking them directly from the map.

Broken/Reinforced/Precision Drive Shaft

Landcruisers enemies drop these materials after being defeated (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

These are enemy drops from Landcruisers, who can be found scattered all over Nod-Krai's Paha Isle. You can navigate to these enemies using your Adventurer's Handbook.

Lightbearing Scale-Feather

Radiant Moonfly boss drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This is a drop from the Radiant Moonfly boss, who is located in an underground cave in Lempo Isle.

Ascended Sample: Knight

Ascended Sample: Knight weekly boss material (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Ascended Sample: Knight drop is obtained from The Game Before the Gate weekly boss. Note that since the drop rates of all weekly boss materials are random, you might not get the Ascended Sample: Knight material right away.

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Vagrancy

Jahoda's talent level-up materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Teachings of Vagrancy, Guide to Vagrancy, and Philosophies of Vagrancy can be farmed from the Nod-Krai talent materials domain Lightless Capital, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Vayuda Turquoise Silver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Anemo character ascension stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

These materials can be obtained from defeating a variety of overworld enemies and Weekly Bosses, such as:

  • Anemo Hypostasis
  • Maguu Kenki
  • Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON)
  • Setekh Wenut
  • Icewind Suite: Coppelia
  • Solitary Suanni
  • Tenebrous Papilla
  • Stormterror Trounce Domain
  • Joururi Workshop (Scaramouche) Trounce Domain

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
