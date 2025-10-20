Genshin Impact Jahoda ascension materials leaked

Jahoda is an upcoming character who is speculated to release in Genshin Impact Luna III. With the beginning of the Genshin Impact Luna III closed beta test, leaks about the upcoming version have started surfacing. One such leak has disclosed information about all possible ascension and talent level-up materials for Jahoda. Players who are interested in pulling for this character might want to pre-farm all her necessary materials, so that she can be upgraded to Level 90 immediately upon release.This article provides information regarding all of Jahoda's ascension materials, as hinted at via leaks.Note: The following information is based on leaks, and is subject to change before official release.Genshin Impact Jahoda ascension and talent level-up materialsLeaker Hiragara has recently disclosed all possible ascension materials for upcoming character Jahoda, who is rumored to be a 4-star Anemo unit. The following are the materials:Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6Broken Drive Shaft x 36Reinforced Drive Shaft x 96Precision Drive Shaft x 129Portable Bearing x 168Lightbearing Scale-Feather x 46Ascended Sample: Knight x 18Teachings of Vagrancy x 9Guide to Vagrancy x 63Philosophies of Vagrancy x 114Crown of Insight x 3Hero's Wit x 419Mora x 7,100,000Currently, all of Jahoda's ascension and talent level-up materials are available to farm in game.Also read: Genshin Impact Jahoda animations and splash art leakedWhere to farm Jahoda's ascension materialsPortable BearingPortable Bearing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)Portable Bearing is a Nod-Krai local specialty, and can be found near the Clink-Clank Krumkake Workshop, as well as the region around Blue Amber Lake. You can collect these by tracking them directly from the map.Broken/Reinforced/Precision Drive ShaftLandcruisers enemies drop these materials after being defeated (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)These are enemy drops from Landcruisers, who can be found scattered all over Nod-Krai's Paha Isle. You can navigate to these enemies using your Adventurer's Handbook.Lightbearing Scale-FeatherRadiant Moonfly boss drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)This is a drop from the Radiant Moonfly boss, who is located in an underground cave in Lempo Isle.Ascended Sample: KnightAscended Sample: Knight weekly boss material (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)The Ascended Sample: Knight drop is obtained from The Game Before the Gate weekly boss. Note that since the drop rates of all weekly boss materials are random, you might not get the Ascended Sample: Knight material right away.Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of VagrancyJahoda's talent level-up materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)Teachings of Vagrancy, Guide to Vagrancy, and Philosophies of Vagrancy can be farmed from the Nod-Krai talent materials domain Lightless Capital, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.Vayuda Turquoise Silver/Fragment/Chunk/GemstoneAnemo character ascension stones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)These materials can be obtained from defeating a variety of overworld enemies and Weekly Bosses, such as:Anemo HypostasisMaguu KenkiAlgorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON)Setekh WenutIcewind Suite: CoppeliaSolitary SuanniTenebrous PapillaStormterror Trounce DomainJoururi Workshop (Scaramouche) Trounce DomainAlso read: Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon leakedFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.