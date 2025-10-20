Genshin Impact Jahoda animations and splash art leaked

Jahoda is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, who was introduced to players during the Genshin Impact Luna I version. She is a member of the Curatorium of Secrets, who helped the Traveler and Lauma to break into the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau.Recently, new leaks have been shared by Dimbreath, which showcase Jahoda's rumored Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst. Based on these leaks, it is speculated that she could be playable during the Luna III version.This article discussess the new gameplay, animation, and splash art leaks for Jahoda in.Note: This article is based on early leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Jahoda's gameplay and animations in Genshin ImpactJahoda Animations via Dimbreath byu/astrelya inGenshin_Impact_LeaksRecently, a reliable leaker, known as Dimbreath, has shared the gameplay and animation leaks for Jahoda. Based on these rumored information, it appears that she is an Anemo character and uses the Bow weapon type.Idle animationsJahoda appears to have two unique Idle animations, similar to every other character in the game. During her first Idle animation, she takes the compass from her belt and attempts to fix it with her mechanical arm. For the second one, she uses her Anemo powers to play with a coin.Also read: Genshin Impact Flins voicelines uabout other charactersNormal Attack and SprintJahoda seems to use a medium female character model, and has a standard Sprint animation. Based on these gameplay leaks, Jahoda fires off four arrows using her bow. Since she is rumored to be an Anemo Bow character, she can fire Anemo arrows with her Charged Attack.Elemental SkillJahoda gains a special flask during her Elemental Skill. Based on the gameplay showcase, it seems that this flask absorbs the Element of a nearby enemy effected with other Elements. The flask has a special meter, and after it is fully loaded, she deals Anemo damage to nearby opponents.Also read: All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin MoonElemental BurstAfter activating her Elemental Burst, Jahoda unleashes two special cat-shaped items while dealing Anemo damage. However, we don't know the full effects of her Burst, since it wasn't showcased in her gameplay leaks. We will have to wait for further information regarding her kit to know more about some of her abilities.Also read: Jahoda VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable rolesJahoda's splash art in Genshin ImpactJahoda's splash art was leaked by another popular leaker, known as Blednaya. They shared the details of her splash art on various platforms. In her splash art, she has the same cat-shaped items which she unleashes during her Elemental Burst.