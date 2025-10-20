Genshin Impact Jahoda animations and splash art leaked

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Oct 20, 2025 17:30 GMT
Jahoda animation leaks
Here's the rumored gameplay and animation leaks for Jahoda in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Jahoda is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, who was introduced to players during the Genshin Impact Luna I version. She is a member of the Curatorium of Secrets, who helped the Traveler and Lauma to break into the Kuuvahki Experimental Design Bureau.

Recently, new leaks have been shared by Dimbreath, which showcase Jahoda's rumored Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst. Based on these leaks, it is speculated that she could be playable during the Luna III version.

This article discussess the new gameplay, animation, and splash art leaks for Jahoda in.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Jahoda's gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact

Recently, a reliable leaker, known as Dimbreath, has shared the gameplay and animation leaks for Jahoda. Based on these rumored information, it appears that she is an Anemo character and uses the Bow weapon type.

Idle animations

Jahoda appears to have two unique Idle animations, similar to every other character in the game. During her first Idle animation, she takes the compass from her belt and attempts to fix it with her mechanical arm. For the second one, she uses her Anemo powers to play with a coin.

Normal Attack and Sprint

Jahoda seems to use a medium female character model, and has a standard Sprint animation. Based on these gameplay leaks, Jahoda fires off four arrows using her bow. Since she is rumored to be an Anemo Bow character, she can fire Anemo arrows with her Charged Attack.

Elemental Skill

Jahoda gains a special flask during her Elemental Skill. Based on the gameplay showcase, it seems that this flask absorbs the Element of a nearby enemy effected with other Elements. The flask has a special meter, and after it is fully loaded, she deals Anemo damage to nearby opponents.

Elemental Burst

After activating her Elemental Burst, Jahoda unleashes two special cat-shaped items while dealing Anemo damage. However, we don't know the full effects of her Burst, since it wasn't showcased in her gameplay leaks. We will have to wait for further information regarding her kit to know more about some of her abilities.

Jahoda's splash art in Genshin Impact

Jahoda's splash art was leaked by another popular leaker, known as Blednaya. They shared the details of her splash art on various platforms. In her splash art, she has the same cat-shaped items which she unleashes during her Elemental Burst.

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

bell-icon Manage notifications