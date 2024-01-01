Genshin Impact: How to stop the wind at Loch Urania in Fontaine

Loch Urania is a point of interest located in the Erinnyes Forest in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. It is a pretty interesting location as Travelers can find a massive water bubble formed by a water vortex on top of the lake. Furthermore, the lake is initially tainted by the Contimated Bacterial Mats, causing a raging storm around the location. It is so strong that it even pushes the player away.

Luckily, the wind can be stopped by solving an underwater puzzle at Loch Urania. It is worth noting that cleansing the lake is also part of Furious Mouth of the Spring World Quest in Genshin Impact. At any rate, here is a complete guide on how to stop the wind at Loch Urania in Fontaine's Erinnyes Forest.

How to remove the storm at Loch Urania in Genshin Impact

Use the Xenochromatic Crab's skill to remove the Bacterial Mats (Image via HoYoverse)

Stopping the wind at Loch Urania is very simple - you only need to solve a puzzle that is located under the lake. Start by heading to Loch Urania and diving underwater. There, you will find one Xenochromatic Crab and three Contaminated Bacterial Mats at the bottom of the lake moving around in a fixed pattern.

To remove the Bacterial Mats, get the Crab's ability and approach the Mats. Next, hold the skill, wait for them to attack you, and release the skill when the attack hits you. This is similar to how you destroy the Bullet Barnacles found in the lakes of Genshin Impact's Fontaine region.

Remove the Bacterial Mat at the other side of the lake (Image via HoYoverse)

After removing all three Contaminated Bacterial Mats, use the underwater turbulence at the tunnel entrance to head to the other side of the lake and remove the final Bacterial Mat. This will trigger a short cutscene, where you can see the dark atmosphere around Loch Urania slowly disappearing and the winds calming down.

As mentioned earlier, cleansing the lake is an objective that must be completed during the Furious Mouth of the Spring World Quest in The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes series. Note that you can also remove the Contaminated Bacterial Mats to purify the lake without triggering the quest. However, it is recommended to do it while the quest is active since you can obtain Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact.

On a related note, once the storm at Loch Urania has calmed down, you can also collect one Hydroculus located above the large water bubble on top of the lake.