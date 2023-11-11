How to search for the Key near the Mouth of the Spring in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update added a new location in the existing world of Fontaine, alongside multiple new puzzles and world quests. One such quest requires players to run errands in the overworld and the underwater terrains. Like most open-world quests, this particular one is also quite mechanic-heavy.

This article will guide you through a section in the "The Wild Fairy of Errinyes" questline called "Furious Mouth of the Spring." Here, your job is to search for a quest item called "key" and dispel the corruption near an air current. Before heading in, it is essential to note the previous steps in the quest:

Search for Foggy Forest path.

Go deeper into the path.

Reveal the Altar's Secret 1, 2, and 3.

Examine the item on the Altar.

Search for the Key near the Wilting Weeping Willow.

Examine the item on the Altar in the Wilting Weeping Willow.

Once all the aforementioned steps have been cleared, follow the below steps.

Head to the "Mouth of the Spring" in Genshin Impact

The "Mouth of the Spring" can be found in the Loch Urania area of Fontaine. After completing the objective in Wilting Weeping Willow, open the map and teleport to the waypoint just south of Loch Urania. The following image should provide a clearer idea of the location.

Loch Urania location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon spawning, head towards the water body with the large droplet in the air. Dive underwater to look for the purple corruption once you start getting swept by the current.

Corruptions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Your job here is to collect a buff and clear away the corruption.

Search for the Key near the Mouth of the Spring in Genshin Impact

To clear away the purple corruption underwater, gain the buff from a crab nearby. Hold your fire button, and pick up the buff. The image of the crab given below should provide a better idea.

Crab with buff (Image via Genshin Impact)

Using this buff, simply target the minor corruptions and wait for them to attack you. Once a projectile comes rushing towards you, use the skill of the newly-acquired buff to bounce the projectile back on the corruption. Perform this on three different corruptions and head to the next area.

Cave to the next region (Image via HoYoverse)

The next area is located north of this region, followed by many water currents. Follow these currents through an underwater cave way until you come across another purple corruption mud.

Use the same mechanic of acquiring and clearing the buff by bouncing incoming projectiles. Once removed, a cutscene will trigger, showing the storm has parted on the surface.

Key on the Altar (Image via Genshin Impact)

Return to the cave entrance and interact with the Altar beside a sleeping Vishap to get the key. Head to the surface for another cutscene involving the Vishap and Pahsiv. The next step of the quest, "Within the Depths of the Erynnes," will unlock.