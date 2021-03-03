Genshin Impact: Get free Primogems from "Vishaps and Where to Find them" event

Genshin Impact's "Vishaps and Where to Find them" limited-time event will run from March 5th (04:00) to March 12th (03:59), and players can get free Primogems.

The time period for collecting rewards goes on until March 15th (03:59). This article lists everything players need to know about the "Vishaps and Where to Find them" event.

"Vishaps and Where to Find them" event in Genshin Impact

The event will be centered on the eight investigative expeditions given by Katheryne. She is an NPC known to be a member of the Adventurer's Guild.

Travelers can choose up to four of those every day.

Finishing those quests will grant players a handful of Primogems. However, it will be limited to one S-rank, two A-rank, and five B-rank commissions. But all of those may be refreshed every day within the event's duration in Genshin Impact.

"Vishaps and Where to Find them" event requirements

The limited-time event is exclusive for players who are at least Adventure Rank 20. They may also enlist one support character belonging to their friend, which may give bonus rewards.

The variety of these rewards will depend on which character was used.

Some bonus rewards include Mora, Mystic Enchantment Ore, and Hero's Wit. Finishing all the eight investigative expeditions will unlock "On the Hunt."

But players must note that their characters cannot be dispatched in the limited-time and other regular expedition events at the same time in Genshin Impact.

Other Genshin Impact limited-time events this March

Aside from the "Vishaps and Where to Find them" event, several other limited-time events kicked off early this month.

One of those is the 5-star Pyro-type banner character Hu Tao's story quest, "Papilio Charontis," which went live yesterday, i.e., March 2nd. It will run until March 16th.

Her trial event will also make 4-star characters Xingqiu, Chongyun, and Xiangling available.