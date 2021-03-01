How to get the Vitalized Dragontooth in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced multiple quests recently, including "The Festering Fang" world quest, where players can obtain the Vitalized Dragontooth.

If gamers can collect a handful of these from the Dragonspine region, they will be able to craft the 4-star Dragonspine Spear. This is assuming they have the other required items too.

With that being said, here is a guide to get the Vitalized Dragontooth in Genshin Impact.

How to get the Strange Tooth

Before players can get their hands to the actual Vitalized Tooth, they must first farm and obtain the Strange Tooth item, a pre-requisite for the former.

It can be found in the Dragonspine region, specifically in some specific parts of the Genshin Impact map.

Taking note of all Strange Tooth locations (Image via Boyka - Genshin Impact, YouTube)

Locations to find the Strange Tooth include:

The cave inside Wyrmrest Valley

The torch and water on the floor areas

An island near the Snow-Covered Path

Players should head to these locations to secure Strange Tooth, which are the most vital material in this world quest of Genshin Impact.

The Festering Fang world quest

After getting as many Strange Tooth as possible, players can go to NPCs Iris, followed by Orban, located at the Dragonspine Encampment.

They will be instructed to get three more Strange Tooth, as well as 50 Starsilver, which players need to deliver back to Orban.

Getting the Vitalized Tooth in Genshin Impact by completing The Festering Fang world quest

Players will be asked to go to the location as guided by the navigate icon on the map. Once they reach it, they are now on the Core of Dragonspine.

Gamers may turn in their Strange Tooth to make it vitalized, signifying the end goal of the world quest itself.

Reaching the Core of Dragonspine and getting the Vitalized Dragontooth (Image via Genshin Impact)

Obtaining the Vitalized Tooth will clear the players from the quest. Another reward for those finishing it will be the actual Dragonspine Spear, as well as 50 Primogems, 105 Mora, and 450 EXP, all bonus rewards for the quest.

How to craft the Dragonspine Spear in Genshin Impact

Crafting the coveted Dragonspine Spear by completing all the craft materials needed (Image via Duke Marcus, YouTube)

For those who want to craft their Dragonspine Spear by using the craft materials required, here is the list of items to take note of:

1x Northlander Polearm Billet

8x Vitalized Dragontooth

50x Starsilver

500 Mora

Completing those would let gamers craft the 4-star weapon from Dragonspine. The blueprint for the weapon will also be rewarded by completing The Festering Fang world quest.

Players can use it to let the Dragonspine Spear reach its max level in Genshin Impact.