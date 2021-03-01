How to get the Vitalized Dragontooth in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced multiple quests recently, including "The Festering Fang" world quest, where players can obtain the Vitalized Dragontooth.
If gamers can collect a handful of these from the Dragonspine region, they will be able to craft the 4-star Dragonspine Spear. This is assuming they have the other required items too.
With that being said, here is a guide to get the Vitalized Dragontooth in Genshin Impact.
How to get the Strange Tooth
Before players can get their hands to the actual Vitalized Tooth, they must first farm and obtain the Strange Tooth item, a pre-requisite for the former.
It can be found in the Dragonspine region, specifically in some specific parts of the Genshin Impact map.
Locations to find the Strange Tooth include:
- The cave inside Wyrmrest Valley
- The torch and water on the floor areas
- An island near the Snow-Covered Path
Players should head to these locations to secure Strange Tooth, which are the most vital material in this world quest of Genshin Impact.
The Festering Fang world quest
After getting as many Strange Tooth as possible, players can go to NPCs Iris, followed by Orban, located at the Dragonspine Encampment.
They will be instructed to get three more Strange Tooth, as well as 50 Starsilver, which players need to deliver back to Orban.
Getting the Vitalized Tooth in Genshin Impact by completing The Festering Fang world quest
Players will be asked to go to the location as guided by the navigate icon on the map. Once they reach it, they are now on the Core of Dragonspine.
Gamers may turn in their Strange Tooth to make it vitalized, signifying the end goal of the world quest itself.
Obtaining the Vitalized Tooth will clear the players from the quest. Another reward for those finishing it will be the actual Dragonspine Spear, as well as 50 Primogems, 105 Mora, and 450 EXP, all bonus rewards for the quest.
How to craft the Dragonspine Spear in Genshin Impact
For those who want to craft their Dragonspine Spear by using the craft materials required, here is the list of items to take note of:
- 1x Northlander Polearm Billet
- 8x Vitalized Dragontooth
- 50x Starsilver
- 500 Mora
Completing those would let gamers craft the 4-star weapon from Dragonspine. The blueprint for the weapon will also be rewarded by completing The Festering Fang world quest.
Players can use it to let the Dragonspine Spear reach its max level in Genshin Impact.