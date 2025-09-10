Genshin Impact: How to unlock Commissions in Nod-Krai

The Genshin Impact Luna I version was released along with a new map, Nod-Krai, featuring three new sub-areas called Lempo Isle, Hiisi Island, and Paha Isle. Players can explore all of these locations in the latest update, and also unlock the Daily Commissions for the Nod-Krai region after completing certain quests.

That said, there might be some confusion among gamers regarding the prerequisites for unlocking these Commissions in Genshin Impact's new region. Fortunately, this guide explains it all.

Prerequisites to unlock Daily Commissions for the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact

Sandrone's introduction in the Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Daily Commissions for the new Nod-Krai region, you must first progress through the Archon Quest (AQ) titled "Where the Moon Rises," which is the first part of the "Song of the Welkin Moon: Act I," also known as "A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves."

During the Where the Moon Rises AQ, you will meet with the Fatui Harbinger Marionette, also known as Sandrone, at the Adventurers' Guild located in the Nasha Town area. A brief interaction occurs between Sandrone and the Traveler, after which the former leaves the area.

Afterwards, Katheryne returns to her spot at the Adventurers' Guild. However, you might still need to play a bit more of the AQ before you can get access to the World Quest (WQ) titled "Venture Towards the Moonlight," which is an essential requirement for unlocking the Daily Commissions in the Nod-Krai region.

Venture Towards the Moonlight World Quest in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

After progressing through the AQ, you will directly get access to the Venture Towards the Moonlight WQ; you can view information related to this quest in the World Quests tab. You must complete this WQ if you want to access the new Daily Commissions in the Nod-Krai region.

This WQ is a short one, as you only need to go to the Teleport Waypoint near the Adventurers' Guild in Nod-Krai and interact with Katheryne. After a brief interaction with her, the WQ will be completed, and you can then set Nod-Krai as your preferred region for completing Commission quests by visiting the Commissions tab in your Adventurer Handbook.

Once this is done, you will need to wait for a full daily reset before you start receiving Daily Commissions from the Nod-Krai region.

