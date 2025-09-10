Genshin Impact Portable Bearing locations and farming guide

Portable Bearing is a new Local Specialty from the Nod-Krai region in Genshin Impact. These materials were introduced in the latest Luna I version update. They are used to ascend the 4-star Hydro Claymore character Aino in the game. You can get up to 72 of these Local Specialties from the Lemp Isle sub-area in the Nod-Krai region.

These materials are not locked behind any quests, which makes it easier for players to farm for the new regional specialty materials for Aino.

This article lists all locations and farming routes for collecting the new Nod-Krai regional specialty, Portable Bearing, in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Portable Bearing farming route

Route #1

Route #1 for farming Portable Bearing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The first route has nine of these Portable Bearing materials. To reach the first location, use the teleport waypoint located at the Northern Training Ground in the Nod-Krai region.

Once at this location, drop down and keep moving forward for a while, and you will find some of these Portable Bearing materials to your left. Collect them and continue heading straight along the marked route shown in the picture above. You can collect up to nine of these materials on the first route.

Route #2

Route #2 for farming Portable Bearing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In Route #2, you can find 15 Portable Bearings. First, teleport to the waypoint, southeast of the Barrowmoss Barrens area. Once there, turn around and keep walking straight, and you will find three Portable Bearings to your left. Move to your right and keep going toward the small cliff; you will find the other three to your right.

After completing this, teleport to the waypoint north of the Barrowmoss Barrens area. Turn to your left and continue following the route; you will find a special container. Over here, you can find five Portable Bearings outside the container, and four of them inside the container.

Route #3

Route #3 for farming Portable Bearing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To start farming for the Portable Bearing from the third route, teleport to the waypoint at the Blue Amber Lake. Following that, turn right and you will find some of these materials beside a boat. Collect all of these materials near the ship, and follow the route marked in the image above to obtain 28 Portable Bearing materials near the Blue Amber Lake area.

Route #4

Route #4 for farming Portable Bearing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The last route features 20 different Portable Bearing materials, scattered across two separate locations. First, teleport to the waypoint at the southwest of the Nothing Passage area, turn around, and keep following the marked route on the above image. Once you reach the end of the cliff, as shown above, drop down and follow the marked path to find nine of these materials.

Next, teleport to the same waypoint as before, and this time, follow the straight path. You will find 11 Portable Bearing materials on this route.

