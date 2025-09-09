Aino is a new 4-star character hailing from Nod-Krai, who uses a Claymore as her choice of weapon. She is a Hydro unit who can be claimed for free during the Genshin Impact Luna I update, and will also be featured on Flins' banner in the second half of Luna I. Aino's role in a team setup is that of an off-field Hydro applicator who can support the party and enable a variety of Elemental reactions. Since she is a 4-star character, there are quite a few viable weapon options for her.
This article takes a look at all of Aino's best weapons in Genshin Impact – including both 4-star and free-to-play options.
5 best weapons for Aino in Genshin Impact
1) Favonius Greatsword
Aino's best-in-slot weapon is the 4-star Favonius Greatsword, which has an Energy Recharge secondary stat, as well as a passive effect that generates extra Elemental Particles for the user. Since Aino's bread and butter is her Elemental Burst, equipping this weapon ensures that she will have enough Energy Recharge to keep getting her Elemental Burst back on cooldown.
2) Flame-Forged Insight
Obtained as a reward from the Genshin Impact 5.8 Sunspray Summer Resort event, Flame-Forged Insight is the best free-to-play weapon option for Aino. This Claymore has an Elemental Mastery secondary stat, which is useful for Aino, who needs Elemental Mastery to help buff the team's Elemental Reactions. The passive effect of this weapon is also especially helpful, as it further increases Elemental Mastery whenever she triggers Lunar-Charged, Lunar-Bloom, Electro-Charged, or Bloom reactions.
3) Master Key
The new Nod-Krai craftable claymore Master Key is another good weapon option for Aino. Along with an Energy Recharge secondary stat, Master Key's passive effect grants her extra Elemental Mastery upon triggering Elemental Reactions, which she can take good advantage of.
4) Makhaira Aquamarine
4-star claymore Makhaira Aquamarine can also be equipped on Aino, as this weapon has an Elemental Mastery secondary stat. Its passive effect gives the user as well as party members an Elemental Mastery boost, which can be triggered even when the user is off-field. This can help Aino boost the team's overall damage-dealing capabilities.
5) Rainslasher
Rainslasher is another 4-star claymore that you can consider equipping on Aino, because of its Elemental Mastery substat. Its passive effect also increases DMG against enemies affected by Electro and Hydro, which can be somewhat useful when using Aino in Electro-Charged/Lunar-Charged team compositions. However, since Aino mainly works as an off-fielder Support unit, the passive effect will mostly remain unused.
