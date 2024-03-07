Genshin Impact: How to unlock the green barrier near Chizhang Wall in Chenyu Vale

Genshin Impact players might come across a green barrier blocking the entrance of a small cave in the mountain while exploring the area north of Chizhang Wall in Chenyu Vale. You can complete a hidden Time Trial challenge located on the Jademouth arc to remove the seal and get a few rewards. This includes a Spirit Carp, Clearwater Jade spawn location, and a Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems.

This article will guide you on removing the green barrier at the mountain north of Chizhang Wall in Genshin Impact. Travelers who haven't discovered the location can also refer to this guide to collect the Luxurious Chest.

Genshin Impact: How to remove the barrier north of Chizhang Wall

Time Trial and green barrier locations (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the green barrier in the middle of the mountain north of the Chizhang Wall. As mentioned previously, you must complete a Time Trial challenge located at the arc of the Jademouth to remove it.

Use pearls of water to travel to the Jademouth arc (Image via HoYoverse)

The fastest way to get to the Jademouth arc is to teleport to the southern waypoint in Mt. Mingyuan and head southeast to find a few pearls of water filled with Adeptal Energy. You can enter them using Golden Carp's Leap and fast-travel to the Time Trial's location.

If you can't find the water pearls, you may need to solve an Ancient Ruins puzzle near the southern teleport waypoint in Mt. Mingyuan, which is pretty easy. You only need to place the broken pillar and stone arch on the platforms near the steps. This will spawn a Golden Carp's Leap activation point, which will lead you to the Jademouth arc.

Investigate the light to trigger the Time Trial (Image via HoYoverse)

In any case, use the Golden Carp's Leap skill to get to the Jademouth arc, where you will find a small pillar of light. Get close to it and press Investigate to summon another water pearl and start the Time Trial challenge. Completing the challenge will directly take you to the cave's location and remove the green barrier.

Spirit Carp and other rewards in the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the cave to collect the rewards, which include a Spirit Carp and a Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact. Additionally, this will give you access to another location to farm a Chenyu Vale local specialty item, namely Clearwater Jade.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.