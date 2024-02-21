Genshin Impact Ancient Ruins puzzle locations and solution

In Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region, you may encounter several Ancient Ruins with broken pillars and Sacred Simulacrum statues. These are Millennia of History puzzles, where you must restore the ruins using the adeptal energy. You will be rewarded with a chest for solving each puzzle. Additionally, you can unlock a hidden achievement called Good as New, worth five Primogems, after restoring all seven puzzles.

This article will cover the locations of all the Ancient Ruins and guide you on how to solve them in Genshin Impact.

All Ancient Ruin locations and guide to solve them in Genshin Impact

Millennia of History #1

The first ancient ruin in Genshin Impact is located on Mt. Mingyuan. Teleport to the southern waypoint on the mountain to find an arch nearby. Pick it up and go to the bottom of the stairs to place the arch on the platform.

You can find the other broken pillar in the nearby hole. Pick it up and place it on the empty platform by the stairs. This will summon a Golden Carp's Leap, which you can use to travel to the Jademouth and collect an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems.

Millennia of History #2

The second ancient ruin is located on Mt. Lingmeng. To solve this puzzle, move the Sacred Simulacrum and place it on the bench. Next, pick up the ruined pillar and approach the stairs before turning around to get the correct angle. Finally, place the pillar on the platform next to the bench.

This will restore the ancient ruin, and you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Millennia of History #3

The next puzzle is located near the Chizhang Wall. Defeat the Hilichurls once you get to the location and grab the stone statue before reaching the top floor of the ruin. Place the statue on the platform in the middle.

Next, grab the ruined walls and place them on the platforms in front of the stone statue. This will restore the ancient ruin and summon a group of Hilichurls. Defeat all the enemies to collect a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogem rewards.

Millennia of History #4

You can find an ancient ruin northwest of the Qiaoying Village. If this is your first time here, you might find a couple of mobs. Defeat them before picking up the stone arch and placing it on the platform above the stairs.

Next, pick up the stone statue on the bench and place it on the platform on the bottom left side of the stairs. Once that is done, grab the pillar on the side and put it on the other platform above the stairs. Finally, grab the second stone statue and place it on the empty platform at the right side of the stairs.

This will summon a few waves of enemies you can defeat to obtain a Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Millennia of History #5

There's an ancient ruin near Yaodie Valley and the old Liyue map. To solve this puzzle, clear the nearby Treasure Hoarders' camp before picking up the stone statue and placing it on the platform near the table in the middle of the ruin. This will give you a Common Chest worth two Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Once that is done, head northwest to pick up the pillar and put it on the platform in the corner. Finally, go east to pick up ruined walls and place them on the remaining platforms near the pillars. Note that you must position the walls such that the bigger side of the wall is attached to the pillar, as shown in the image above.

This will complete the puzzle and reward you with another Exquisite Chest in Genshin Impact.

Millennia of History #6

The next ancient ruin is located south of the Statue of The Seven near the Chizhang Wall.

Start by picking up the arch from the side facing the Ruin Hunter and place it on the platform behind the Precious Chest above the stairs.

Once that is done, walk down the stairs to find a pillar inside a locked room near a Time Trial challenge. You can either complete the challenge to open the gate or get inside the room from the side. Next, pick up the pillar and place it on the platform at the bottom of the stairs from the chest.

Return to the Ruin Hunter and interact with it to activate it before defeating the mob. Finally, collect the pillar and place it on the platform below the Precious Chest to solve the puzzle. You can also collect a Jade Fragrant Wood from the diffuser, which is also a part of another puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Millennia of History #7

The last ancient ruin in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region is also in the Chizhang Wall. Before you start, defeat all the mobs in this area.

Move the first pillar and put it on the nearby platform to unlock the room at the bottom of the stairs.

Head inside the room to grab the second pillar and place it on the platform at the bottom of the stairs on the other side. Next, move the first pillar to the platform above the stairs to open another room, where you will find an arch.

Use the adeptal energy to pick up the arch and climb the stairs leading to the diffuser before turning around and placing it on the first platform from the bottom. Move on to place the second pillar on the second platform on the stairs. Finally, move the first pillar to the platform near the diffuser.

This will complete the final ancient ruin puzzle in Genshin Impact. You will also unlock a hidden achievement titled Good as New.

