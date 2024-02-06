How to prepare for the Rainjade Rite in Genshin Impact: Sacred Simulacrum puzzle guide

Prepare for the Rainjade Rite is an objective in Genshin Impact's An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest. During the quest, Fujin asks for help to put all the Sacred Simulacrums in their proper places to restore the spirit veins. The objective can be a bit tricky for some players since the quest only shows the location of the stone statues but does not make it clear how to obtain them.

Here's a complete guide on solving the Sacred Simulacrum puzzle to prepare for the Rainjade Rite in Genshin Impact's An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest.

Genshin Impacts: Prepare for the Rainjade Rite quest guide

Prepare for the Rainjade Rite #1

Interact with the strange ripple and defeat the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)r

To complete the Prepare for the Rainjade Rite objective, you must solve two Sacred Simulacrum puzzles. Both are pretty simple. After talking to Fujin, start by going to your left (south direction) to find a Seelie and a strange ripple on the water's surface. Interact with it and defeat the Hydro mimics.

Place the Sacred Simulacrum on the stone stand (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've defeated the enemies, guide the Seelie to its court. This will summon a Sacred Simulacrum. You must move it and place it on the stone stand near the Seelie Court to complete the first part of the objective.

Prepare for the Rainjade Rite #2

Climb the platform to summon a wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the first part, head northwest toward the other quest location in Genshin Impact. Once you're there, step on the stone stand to spawn a floating platform. Get on it to summon a wind current and ride it to get higher, where you will find two more floating platforms with a bit of distance between each other.

Walk on these platforms and get to the Golden Carp's Leap (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the adeptal energy to get the platform closer and summon even more platforms to create a path. Step on them and keep moving ahead until you find Golden Carp's Leap.

Move the Sacred Simulacrum to its place (Image via HoYoverse)

Use Golden Carp's Leak to get to the Sacred Simulacrum and place it on the stone statue, solving the second puzzle.

This will also complete the Prepare for the Rainjade Rite objective in Genshin Impact's An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest. Unfortunately, there is no special reward for completing this.

Follow Sporskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.