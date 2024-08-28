Genshin Impact: How to unlock Natlan Adventurer's guild and Daily commissions

Unlocking Natlan Adventurer's Guild and Daily Commissions for the new region is tied in with the latest Genshin Impact Archon Quest. You will need to progress through a significant chunk of the story to make the Land of Pyro your go-to area for the dailies and get the new set of achievements.

Like in other regions, once you unlock the commissions, you can set them up to appear in Natlan via the adventurer's handbook.

For those confused about unlocking the Natlan Adventurer's Guild and Daily Commissions, this article goes over the process in detail.

Genshin Impact Natlan Adventurer's Guild location and how to unlock it

The guild can be accessed once you reach the Stadium of the Sacred Flame (Image via HoYoverse)

The Guild is located in the Stadium of the Sacred Flames in Natlan. Finding it is not a difficult task and you will encounter it while progressing through the main Archon Quest.

You can access the guild once you reach the Stadium of the Sacred Flame during Act 1 of the Archon Quest, Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn. But the Daily Commissions will not be available yet. Unlocking them will require you to complete a particular quest.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock Daily Commissions in Natlan

Set your commissions to Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Just like in other regions, finishing Act 1 of the Natlan's Archon Quest will allow you to unlock the Natlan Adventurer's Guild. This will unlock an additional mission called Toward Red-Hot Adventure! The mission will lead you to the Stadium of the Sacred Flame, where you can talk with Katheryne to unlock the Natlan Adventurer's Guild commissions. This will also unlock a variety of other things, such as the expedition, Daily Commissions, and so on.

From here, you can use the handbook to switch the region of commissions. Follow the given steps to do so:

Open Your Adventurer's Handbook

Go to the Commissions Tab

Change the area to Natlan from whatever you have selected

That said, you will not be able to switch your ongoing Daily Commissions to Natlan ones. This will change once the server resets, meaning you will need to wait till the following day.

