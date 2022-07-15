Genshin Impact Hu Tao birthday mail, gifts and more in 2022

Genshin Impact players who log in on July 15 will receive Hu Tao's birthday mail. It's not a big event in and of itself, but it does include free items and some interesting flavor text. More importantly, it means that her fans will get an abundance of new fanart, some of which are bound to be of excellent quality.

One doesn't need to own her to get a birthday mail, as they will receive it as soon as they log in on July 15. Just note that it's based on the server's time, which may not necessarily be the same as the player's specific timezone.

All you need to know about Hu Tao's 2022 birthday mail in Genshin Impact

The mail that players will receive on July 15, 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

By logging in on July 15, 2022, Genshin Impact players should get something similar to the image above. The mail is full of flavor text that might be amusing to some, especially if they like Hu Tao as a character. It basically talks about her failure in fishing and how she wants the player to be her assistant. She subsequently talks about food.

The mail contains two items:

One Ghostly March (her special dish)

Ten Redrot Bait

If players don't own her, then this will be the only way to get a Ghostly March dish. The Redrot Bait is used in fishing, which is appropriate, given the bulk of the text in this mail.

When is Hu Tao's birthday?

Her birthday artwork from last year (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao's birthday is on July 15. It doesn't matter which year Travelers are playing Genshin Impact; her mail and associated gifts will always be delivered to those who log in on this day. Like all other characters' birthday mails, Travelers don't need to actually have her to receive this flavor text and its related freebies.

With that being said, the text in the mail changes every year. One can also opt to look at it later by clicking on the Gift Mail Box, which should have the other related mail here too.

Genshin Impact fans' appreciation toward Hu Tao

Hu Tao is a very popular character in Genshin Impact, so it's not surprising that many players celebrate this day via great fanart. For those curious to check out more great fanarts, the relevant hashtag to use on Twitter is #胡桃生誕祭2022. There are all sorts of great artworks out there, especially for players who want an excuse to collect more Hu Tao art.

These great artworks vary in theme, although the most important part is that she is a huge focal point in them. Some of them involve grim elements, given her profession, while others simply focus on being cute.

Other upcoming birthdays in July 2022 include:

Tartaglia (July 20)

Heizou (July 24)

Kuki Shinobu (July 27)

Klee (July 27)

Yanfei (July 28)

Fans of these characters will just have to wait until the assigned dates if they want a similar influx of great new fanarts.

