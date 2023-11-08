Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa location and how to get there

The Genshin Impact 4.2 version has finally arrived, as the game's servers have come online. You can now summon the Hydro Archon Furina's character banner in the game. Those interested in spending Primogems on the unit must have already pre-farmed most of her ascension and talent materials.

The 4.2 update has also introduced a new boss called Hydro Tulpa, who drops an item called Water That Failed to Transcend. Furina will need 46 of this boss item to max out her ascension.

This article covers everything you need to know about Hydro Tulpa and its spawn location in the new Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

How to find Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact 4.2 update

Hydro Tulpa In-game POV (Image via HoYoverse)

Hydro Tulpa is a new overworld boss introduced in the latest Genshin Impact 4.2 update. As an elemental being with humanoid form, it is completely immune to Hydro attacks.

During a battle with it, Hydro Tulpa summons Half-Tulpas that either deal damage or get consumed by it to deal special attacks. However, you can interrupt this absorption process to stagger the boss.

As mentioned earlier, Furina summoners must find and defeat Hydro Tulpa to collect her boss ascension material, Water That Failed to Transcend.

Do note that you need to spend 40 original Resin to begin the battle. You will also receive the following rewards upon successfully defeating the boss:

Water That Failed To Transcend

Varunada Lazurite Sliver

Varunada Lazurite Fragment

Varunada Lazurite Chunk

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

3-star artifact set pieces

4-star artifact set pieces

5-star artifact set pieces

Mora

Adventure EXP

Companionship EXP

Hydro Tulpa spawn location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the new overworld boss (Hydro Tulpa) in an underwater cavern newly formed in the Chemin de L'Espoir region. To reach this cave, simply teleport to any nearby underwater teleport waypoint and head to the northern parts of Elynas. Look for a cave entrance and swim until you come to a teleport waypoint.

Do not forget to unlock this underwater teleport waypoint, which will save tons of time since the boss spawn is very far from the rest of the waypoints.

Tips & tricks to defeat Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact 4.2

As previously stated, the new boss' body is made of Hydro. This makes it immune to all Hydro attacks in Genshin Impact.

Hydro Tulpa also has tons of mobility and AoE (Area-of-Effect) attacks. Taking a shielder (Zhongli/Layla/Baizhu) in the party instead of a healer will make the run much smoother as you no longer need to dodge most of the boss' attacks.

To defeat Hydro Tulpa quickly, you are recommended to use Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, or Electro units to easily trigger reactions. It is worth mentioning that you cannot freeze overworld bosses. However, a frozen status will appear on them.