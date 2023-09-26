Genshin Impact Furina ascension materials guide

Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing posts have confirmed Focalor's debut in version 4.2 banners. The community has also started receiving new leaks about future updates and characters, along with all the official announcements. One of the significant highlights happens to be Hydro Archon's ascension materials. Based on the material leaks, interested players can farm most of the resources that will be available in the current version of the game.

Do note that some resources, such as boss ascension material, local specialty, and weekly boss material, cannot be farmed until the 4.2 update's release. In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know about Furina's materials and where to find them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Furina's ascension and talent materials leaked

After Furina's recent drip marketing post, reliable leakers such as Blednaya have disclosed her ascension materials. Many who have been saving for the Hydro Archon since Fontaine's release can start pre-farming for her.

Here is a list of all the materials you will need to farm to max out Furina's character levels in Genshin Impact:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

x 1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

x 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

x 9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x 6

x 6 Water That Failed To Transcend x 46

x 46 Lakelight Lily x 168

x 168 Whopperflower Nectar x 18

x 18 Shimmering Nectar x 30

x 30 Energy Nectar x 36

In addition to all this, you will also need around 7.1 million Mora and 419 Hero's Wit for max ascension. Some resources, such as Lakelight Lily and Water That Failed to Transcend, will be introduced in Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Water That Failed to Transcend will be dropped by Hydro Mimic Humans. This is a new overworld boss that will be introduced in Genshin Impact 4.2, as per leaks. Those who want to farm Varunada Lazurite for Furina can get it by defeating Hydro Hypostasis and Oceanid. However, It is advised to wait for the new boss to efficiently use the original resin to farm both Varunada Lazurite and its boss material.

Furina's talent level-up materials

Given below are materials to max out Furina's talent levels:

Teachings of Justice x 9

x 9 Guide to Justice x 63

x 63 Philosophies of Justice x 114

x 114 Whopperflower Nectar x 18

x 18 Shimmering Nectar x 66

x 66 Energy Nectar x 93

x 93 4.2 Weekly Boss Materials x 18

x 18 Crown of Insight x 3

The talent books can be farmed from Pale Forgotten Glory, Fontiane's underwater talent domain in Genshin Impact. Do note that this domain only rewards Justice books on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. In the meantime, feel free to farm Whopperflowers as much as possible since their drops are needed for Furina's ascension.

You can use the interactive map above to efficiently farm Whopperflowers to gather the necessary materials. Lastly, the upcoming 4.2 weekly boss will drop materials that will be needed for maxing out Furina's abilities.