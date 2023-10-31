Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily locations and farming route leaks

Anybody seeking to max out Furina in Genshin Impact will need 168 of the Lakelight Lily item. This new Fontaine Local Specialty will become available to acquire from Version 4.2 onward in the Erinnyes Forest. There are even leaks revealing where players can find this Ascension Material. Other Fontaine characters may need Lakelight Lily to ascend, so even people who skip Furina may still need this item in the future.

This article includes all current information about Lakelight Lily as of Genshin Impact 4.2.

Leaked locations for Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

The above leak shows 51 possible locations where Genshin Impact players can find a Lakelight Lily. Here is a quick rundown of what gamers should know from this tweet:

Apparently, 51 of this Ascension Material is collectible before any quest is done.

Completing Weeping Willow of the Lake will spawn ~20 more.

The shop shown here only gives 15 Lakelight Lilies in exchange for two Tidalga each, but it never restocks.

It is not possible to pre-farm this item prior to Genshin Impact 4.2. The nearly 20 spawns of Lakelight Lily after completing Weeping Willow of the Lake haven't been posted in the above map, so gamers should be patient for more news on that.

Farming route suggestion

Note: A backup of the previous leak can be found here in case the last one gets taken down.

All the Lakelight Lily locations seem to be around Erinnyes Forest, meaning players could easily run from one place to another. Starting from the northwesternmost area and heading southeast appears to be sufficient enough to collect them all.

More specific details tied to the farming route will be released once Genshin Impact 4.2 finally launches, as that's when the interactive map should update. As it stands, it shouldn't be too difficult for players to find all locations, given their close proximity to one another.

Who needs Lakelight Lilies to ascend?

The Hydro Archon is the most notable character who uses this item (Image via HoYoverse)

As of Version 4.2, only Furina is known to use this Ascension Material in the entire game. She needs 168 Lakelight Lilies in total, based on how many are used in her Ascensions listed below:

First Ascension: Requires three

Requires three Second Ascension: Require 10 (bringing the total to 13)

Require 10 (bringing the total to 13) Third Ascension: Requires 20 (bringing the total to 33)

Requires 20 (bringing the total to 33) Fourth Ascension: Requires 30 (bringing the total to 63)

Requires 30 (bringing the total to 63) Fifth Ascension: Requires 45 (bringing the total to 108)

Requires 45 (bringing the total to 108) Sixth Ascension: Requires 60 (bringing the total to 168)

Any other Fontaine character who requires this Ascension Material will use the same amount per Ascension. Note that Lyney's Trivial Observations Passive should be able to detect the location of a Lakelight Lily since it is a Fontaine Local Specialty, albeit only one at a time.

Even if a player doesn't own Lyney, players can opt to stick with interactive maps and farming route guides to find all Lakelight Lilies in Genshin Impact. More details about this popular Ascension Material will be updated sometime after the new version update goes live, so stay tuned.

Poll : Are you going to max out Furina as soon as possible? Yes No 0 votes