Genshin Impact: Is Nefer worth pulling in version Luna II?

Genshin Impact Luna II introduces Nefer as a 5-star Dendro catalyst from Nod-Krai. The character is quickly drawing attention from players for her strong meta potential. She's definitely worth pulling, as her Moon Wheel gives her access to the Lunar reactions, boosting her overall damage. This makes her ideal for leading endgame teams that rely on Bloom or Lunar Bloom reactions.
Moreover, Nefer's Elemental Mastery scaling kit makes her a strong choice for new players who need a potential Nod-Krai DPS unit for their unique Lunar reactions in the meta.
Here's a closer look at why Nefer is worth pulling in Genshin Impact and what you need to consider before spending your Primogems on her.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.
Nefer’s kit and banner analysis in Genshin Impact's version Luna II
Nefer's main strength in Genshin Impact Luna II lies in her role as a DPS unit, particularly through her Lunar Bloom charged attack.
When the character's Elemental Skill is active, this move converts all on-field Bloom Cores into enhanced ones called Seeds of Deceit and uses them to buff her charged attack. Her damage further increases with Elemental Mastery and critical stats, which also cater to the current Lunar Reaction meta.
However, to maximize Nefer's potential as a DPS, she requires a secondary Nod-Krai unit to activate the Nascent Gleam team effect, which further boosts her Lunar reactions.
Lauma stands out as one of Nefer's strongest and most premium options for this role. Aino is another possibility, though she is less effective.
Banner analysis
Nefer's banner appears in the first phase of Genshin Impact Luna II and consists of 4-star characters such as Xingqiu, Yaoyao, and Collei. This trio is among the most valuable support units in the game for any team and can effectively be paired with Nefer.
For example, Xingqiu can provide consistent Hydro application for Nefer to increase Bloom reactions, Yaoyao can provide healing, and Collei can contribute EM buffs through her Constellations.
Overall, Nefer integrates well with the other characters in her banner and can even be used by new players, provided they can obtain the materials she requires in the early game.
Nefer is a strong choice for players seeking a high-elemental mastery Lunar reaction DPS in Genshin Impact Luna II. While some may opt to wait for future characters like Columbina, she is a strong pull if you want a DPS based on the current meta and have the right supporting units to maximize her potential.
