Genshin Impact Luna II Phase I events schedule 

Genshin Impact has officially annonced the release schedule for various events during Phase I of the Luna II update. The first half of the new update will feature multiple events, such as the Saurian Sojourn, a new boss lineup Stygian Onslaught, and other new character and weapon banners.

On that note, let's take a look at all the events that will be released during the Phase I of the Genshin Impact Luna II update.

All events in Genshin Impact Luna II Phase I

Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide Radiance

The duration of the Uncover Lunar Realms, Hone the Eventide Radiance event is increased for new players (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers have increased the duration of this event for new players. Gamers who have completed registration and unlocked the wish feature in the title can claim any standard 5-star character within 42 days of registration. Furthermore, you will also get some ascension materials for the selected character.

This event will be available from the start of Luna II version till the end of Song of the Welkin Moon version.

Miliastra Wonderland game mode

Image of an upcoming stage in the Miliastra Wonderland game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

A new UGC game mode, titled Miliastra Wonderland will be released during the Luna II version. In this mode, you will be able to play various games alongside other players. Furthermore in Miliastra Wonderland, you can also create special stages and levels for other players to challenge.

Limited-Time Archon Quest rewards

Two new Archon Quests will be released in the Luna II version (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the limited-time rewards from the Luna I update, you can obtain 560 Primogems, Character Ascension Materials, and other rewards after completing the Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon: Acts III and IV before December 2, 2025.

Saurian Sojourn

Saurian Sojourn event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Saurian Sojourn event will be available in the game from October 24, 2025, till November 3, 2025. You can obtain various rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Weapon Ascension Materials, among other materials.

Stygian Onslaught

New boss lineup for Stygian Onslaught (Image via HoYoverse)

The Stygian Onslaught for the Luna II version will reset on October 29, 2025. The Disturbance Oubreak will be available from October 29, 2025, till November 8, 2025. During this Outbreak, you can use Resin to obtain artifacts after defeating the bosses in this game mode. You can obtain Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Dust of Enlightenment after completing various challenges in Stygian Onslaught.

New season for Imaginarium Theater

New season for Imaginarium Theater will begin on November 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The new season for Imaginarium Theater will begin on Novemeber 1, 2025, and will be available in the game until November 30, 2025. You can obtain Primogems, Mora, Talent level-up materials, Sanctifying Essence, and Sanctifying Elixir, among other rewards after completing various stages in this game mode. Furthermore, new Thespian Tricks for Kinich, Rosaria, Hu Tao, and Beidou can be exhchanged from Wolfy after the new Imaginarium Theater season starts.

Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center

Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Flagship event set in the Sumeru region will be released during the first Phase of the Luna II update. This event will start from November 7, 2025, and will be available till November 24, 2025. You can obtain a free 4-star character, Collei, Primogems, Hero's Wit, Talent level-up materials, Mora, Crown of Insight, among other rewards after completing all stages in this event.

