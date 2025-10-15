Genshin Impact Luna II events schedule

Genshin Impact has shared an event calendar for the upcoming version Luna II. The calendar shows the release dates of all the new events, along with their duration. The new update will feature four events and a web event for the UGC content. Players can take part in them to obtain in-game rewards, such as Primogems, character ascension and talent materials, and weapon ascension materials.

This article covers the complete Genshin Impact Luna II event schedule.

All events in Genshin Impact Luna II

Artful Odyssey

Artful Odyssey is a web event for the Miliastra Wonderland. It will begin on October 22, 2025, and end on December 3, 2025. Travelers can participate in Artful Odessey and obtain rewards upto 320 Geode of Replication (gacha currency in Miliastra Wonderland).

Saurian Sojourn

Saurian Sojourn (Image via HoYoverse)

Saurian Sojourn is the first event in version Luna II. It will be released on October 24, 2025, and last until November 3, 2025. During this event, Travelers must idwell Saurians and use their abilities to overcome obstacles and complete various challenges. Players can obtain up to 420 Primogems by finishing Saurian Sojourn.

Stygian Onslaught

Stygian Onslaught will receive another update on October 29, 2025. This cycle will last until December 2, 2025. Travelers can complete the challenges in Stygian Onslaught to receive 450 Primogems as a reward.

Ruin Exploration: Fieldwise Center

Ruin Exploration: Fieldwise Center event (Image via HoYoverse)

Ruin Exploration: Fieldwise Center is the flagship event in version Luna II. It will be available from November 7, 2025, to November 24, 2025. Ruin Exploration: Fieldwise Center has three game modes, and Travelers can obtain up to 960 Primogems and a copy of Collei for free by completing them.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II banners revealed

Dance Dance Dynamic Disco

Dance Dance Dynamic Disco (Image via HoYoverse)

Dance Dance Dynamic Disco is another minor event in version Luna II. It will be available from November 17, 2025, to November 26, 2025. During the event, Travelers can participate in a co-op challenge in which they must follow the leader's instructions and obtain points. Earning enough points will reward players with 420 Primogems.

Overflowing Abundance

Limited-time double drops (Image via HoYoverse)

Overflowing Abundance is the final event in Genshin Impact Luna II that will begin on November 24, 2025, and end on December 1, 2025. Unfortunately, it does not have Primogem rewards, but players can use Original Resin to obtain double character talent level-up and weapon ascension materials from domains.

