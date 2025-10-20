Genshin Impact Luna II first phase banners: All characters and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact has officially announced that a new 5-star Dendro character, Nefer, will be released during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna II version. Furthermore, they have also mentioned that the 5-star Hydro character, Furina, will have a rerun banner during this phase. Their signature weapons would be featured on the weapon banner.

The Phase 1 banners for the Luna II version will begin on October 22, 2025. Based on previous patterns, each character and weapon banner will last for 21 days in the title. So, the Phase 1 banners will be available until November 11, 2025.

On that note, this article lists the details of every 4-star character and weapon that will be featured on the Phase 1 banners in the Genshin Impact Luna II version.

Phase 1 banner details for Genshin Impact Luna II version

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Version "Luna II" Event Wishes Notice - Phase I #GenshinLunaII #GenshinImpact #Nefer #Furina ​ Dear Travelers, the event wishes "Temptation of the Crimson Sands," "Chanson of Many Waters," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on October 22!

As mentioned, the Phase 1 banners for the Luna II version will go live globally on October 22, 2025, and will be available in the game till November 11, 2025. Furina and Nefer are the featured 5-star characters for this phase. Their signature weapons would be featured on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation. Players will be able to pull for these characters and weapons as soon as the Luna II update goes live.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II maintenance and server downtime schedule

Phase 1 character banners

HoYoverse has officially revealed the details of 4-star characters who would be featured during the Phase 1 banners in the Luna II version. Here's a list of all the characters featured on these banners:

Nefer (5-star Dendro Catalyst)

(5-star Dendro Catalyst) Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)

(5-star Hydro Sword) Collei (4-star Dendro Bow)

(4-star Dendro Bow) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro Sword)

(4-star Hydro Sword) Yaoyao (4-star Dendro Polearm)

Nefer is the latest 5-star character who will be released during the Luna II version. She is an on-field DPS character, focused on the Lunar-Bloom Elemental Reaction. She can create special Dendro clones of herself, which target enemies, during her Elemental Skill.

Meanwhile, Furina is a support/ off-field DPS character whose primary source of Elemental Application and damage is from her Elemental Skill. She can also buff the damage dealt by other party members after her Burst is activated.

Also read: Time until Genshin Impact Luna II releases

Phase 1 weapon banner

Phase 1 weapon banner for the Luna II version (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the 4-star and 5-star weapons which would be featured on the Phase 1 weapon banner of the Luna II version:

Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst, Nefer's signature weapon)

(5-star Catalyst, Nefer's signature weapon) Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword, Furina's signature weapon)

(5-star Sword, Furina's signature weapon) Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Moonweaver's Dawn (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Dawning Frost (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Sacrificer's Staff (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) The Bell (4-star Claymore)

Three new 4-star weapons, Moonweaver's Dawn, Sacrificer's Staff, and Dawning Frost will be featured during the Phase 1 weapon banners. Furthermore, Nefer's signature weapon, Reliquary of Truth, will also be released with these new weapons.

Also read: Time until Nefer releases in Genshin Impact Luna II

