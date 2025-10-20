Time until Genshin Impact Luna II releases

The Genshin Impact Luna II update will be released globally on October 22, 2025. The new version will feature a ton of content that Travelers can look forward to. This includes a new 5-star Dendro character, Archon Quest, and events. Furthermore, version Luna II will finally release the long-awaited UGC Miliastra Wonderland, where Travelers can create their own customizable characters.

This article features a universal countdown that shows the time left until Genshin Impact Luna II is released.

Genshin Impact Luna II release countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Version "Luna II" Update Maintenance Preview #GenshinLunaII #GenshinImpact Dear Traveler, The development team will begin update maintenance on 2025/10/22 06:00 (UTC+8). Once maintenance is complete, the game will be updated to the all-new Version "Luna II": Song of the Welkin

The update maintenance for Genshin Impact Luna II will begin on October 22, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), and is estimated to last seven hours, which is two more hours than usual. This means that the new version will be released on October 22, 2025, at 1 pm (UTC+8). That said, the exact timings will differ depending on each player's location.

Here's a countdown showing the exact time left until version Luna II releases globally:

The timer also applies to Nefer and Furina's banners since they will be available in the first phase of the update. Additionally, Travelers will get extra compensation for the maintenance because of the longer server downtime.

Also read: Version Luna II preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

Version Luna II preview

Version Luna II event calendar (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the things Travelers can look forward to in version Luna II:

New characters - Nefer and Manekin (UGC character)

- Nefer and Manekin (UGC character) New weapons - Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst), Dawning Frost (4-star Catalyst), and Sacrificer's Staff (4-star Polearm)

- Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst), Dawning Frost (4-star Catalyst), and Sacrificer's Staff (4-star Polearm) Banners - Nefer (Dendro) and Furina (Hydro) in Phase I and Arlecchino (Pyro) and Zhongli (Geo) in Phase II

- Nefer (Dendro) and Furina (Hydro) in Phase I and Arlecchino (Pyro) and Zhongli (Geo) in Phase II Story - Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Quest Acts III & IV

- Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Quest Acts III & IV New boss - Frostnight Herra

- Frostnight Herra Events - Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center, Saurian Sojourn, Dance Dance Dynamic Disco, and Overflowing Abundance

- Ruins Exploration: Fieldwise Center, Saurian Sojourn, Dance Dance Dynamic Disco, and Overflowing Abundance Genius Invokation TCG Character Cards - Varesa, Ifa, and Hydro Tulpa

Additionally, there will be a new gameplay system called the Miliastra Wonderland. Travelers will be able to create their own avatar named Manekin, which will be usable in both Miliastra Wonderland and in Teyvat. Players can use various cosmetics to customize their characters' appearance.

Travelers can also create new custom stages and share them with others, featuring different types of event gameplay.

Also read: Everything you need to know about Miliastra Wonderland in Genshin Impact

