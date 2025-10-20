Genshin Impact Luna II preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

Genshin Impact Luna II preload is available across all platforms for the game, allowing you to download and install the essential files for the upcoming update. Version Luna II is set to release on October 22, 2025, bringing in new content, including new main story chapters for the ongoing Nod-Krai arc. Nefer, the owner of the Curatorium of Secrets, will also become playable during the update.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Luna II preload.

Genshin Impact Luna II preload file size

Version Luna II will be available on October 22, 2025, and will be available across PC, mobile, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The update will not only bring a new 5-star character, but also limited-time events that will reward you with in-game resources like Primogems.

Official HoYoverse launcher page for Genshin Impact Luna II preload (Image via HoYoverse, SK Gaming)

The official HoYoverse blog post regarding the preload of the upcoming version has revealed the size of the update for the PC and Mobile platforms.

PC: 11-13 GB

Mobile: 4 GB

Keep in mind that the size for the Genshin Impact Luna II update may vary based on the voice over languages that you have installed.

Genshin Impact Luna II preload guide for all platforms

Preload for PC

Launch the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC.

Pick Genshin Impact from the list in the bottom left corner if you have multiple games installed on your system.

Click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button to open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and storage requirements.

Hit Download to confirm the process.

Preload for mobile

Boot up Genshin Impact on your mobile device (iPhone or Android phone).

Navigate to the login screen.

Click on the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Click on Confirm to download the patch files.

Preload for Xbox Series X/S

Open the system main menu and select My Game and Apps

Select the Manage tab and go to the Updates page.

You should find the option to pre-download the game files.

Preload for PlayStation 5

Boot up your console and highlight Genshin Impact on your homescreen

Press the Options button and select Check for Updates.

This will initiate the download of the version's game files.

