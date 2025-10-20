Time until Nefer releases in Genshin Impact Luna II

Nefer is a new playable character in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Dendro unit that uses a Catalyst and will be released in the first phase of version Luna II, alongside Furina, who is set to get her third rerun. HoYoverse has also revealed all the characters and weapons that will be featured on the banners in the first half of the update, and they look pretty good, so players can look forward to it.
This article features a countdown that shows the exact time left until Nefer is released in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Nefer release countdown
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Nefer's banner will be in the first half of version Luna II, meaning she will be released on October 22, 2025, at 1 pm (UTC+8). However, the exact timings of her debut will differ for each player depending on their location.
Here's a countdown showing the exact time left until Nefer releases:
Since Furina will also get a rerun in the first phase of version Luna II, the timer also applies to her banner.
Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer ascension and talent materials
Nefer banner 4-star characters and weapons details
Here are all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Nefer's banner during the first phase of Genshin Impact Luna II:
- Yaoyao (Dendro - Polearm)
- Xingqiu (Hydro - Sword)
- Collei (Dendro - Bow)
Xingqiu is one of the best Hydro characters and has the best Hydro application in the game. Meanwhile, Yaoyao and Collei have good off-field Dendro application, making them great F2P units.
Listed below are all the items that will get a drop rate boost in the first half of the update:
- Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst)
- Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)
- Moonweaver's Dawn (4-star Sword)
- Sacrificer's Staff (4-star Polearm)
- Dawning Frost (4-star Catalyst)
- The Bell (4-star Claymore)
- Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
Reliquary of Truth and Splendor of Tranquil Waters are Nefer and Furina's signature weapons, respectively. Both are amazing 5-star weapons that provide a ton of CRIT DMG.
Furthermore, the banner will feature three Nod-Krai weapons, which are also pretty amazing. Dawning Frost is only the third 4-star Catalyst with a CRIT DMG second stat bonus, while Sacrificer's Staff provides a CRIT Rate bonus. Lastly, there's Moonweaver's Dawn, which doesn't have any CRIT stat bonus, but it boosts the wielder's Elemental Burst DMG.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.