Time until Nefer releases in Genshin Impact Luna II

Nefer is a new playable character in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Dendro unit that uses a Catalyst and will be released in the first phase of version Luna II, alongside Furina, who is set to get her third rerun. HoYoverse has also revealed all the characters and weapons that will be featured on the banners in the first half of the update, and they look pretty good, so players can look forward to it.

Ad

This article features a countdown that shows the exact time left until Nefer is released in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nefer release countdown

Nefer is a Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer's banner will be in the first half of version Luna II, meaning she will be released on October 22, 2025, at 1 pm (UTC+8). However, the exact timings of her debut will differ for each player depending on their location.

Ad

Trending

Here's a countdown showing the exact time left until Nefer releases:

Ad

Since Furina will also get a rerun in the first phase of version Luna II, the timer also applies to her banner.

Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer ascension and talent materials

Nefer banner 4-star characters and weapons details

Nefer banner and 4-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Nefer's banner during the first phase of Genshin Impact Luna II:

Ad

Yaoyao (Dendro - Polearm)

(Dendro - Polearm) Xingqiu (Hydro - Sword)

(Hydro - Sword) Collei (Dendro - Bow)

Xingqiu is one of the best Hydro characters and has the best Hydro application in the game. Meanwhile, Yaoyao and Collei have good off-field Dendro application, making them great F2P units.

Weapon banner in Luna II first half (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the items that will get a drop rate boost in the first half of the update:

Ad

Reliquary of Truth (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Moonweaver's Dawn (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Sacrificer's Staff (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Dawning Frost (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) The Bell (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

Reliquary of Truth and Splendor of Tranquil Waters are Nefer and Furina's signature weapons, respectively. Both are amazing 5-star weapons that provide a ton of CRIT DMG.

Furthermore, the banner will feature three Nod-Krai weapons, which are also pretty amazing. Dawning Frost is only the third 4-star Catalyst with a CRIT DMG second stat bonus, while Sacrificer's Staff provides a CRIT Rate bonus. Lastly, there's Moonweaver's Dawn, which doesn't have any CRIT stat bonus, but it boosts the wielder's Elemental Burst DMG.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.