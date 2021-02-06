Genshin Impact: Kaeya gets new idle animation after the V1.3 update

Genshin Impact has put maximum effort into revamping the old animations of the starter character Kaeya.

Genshin Impact has a great team of animators and developers. They continue finding ways to make the characters lovable via lore, voice acting, and animations.

The game's adorable idle animations for Hu Tao were also leaked a few days ago.

Genshin Impact: Kaeya gets new idle animations with V1.3

The idle animation in Genshin Impact is displayed when the player goes AFK (Away From Keyboard) while the character is still. The idle animations can be viewed directly from the characters menu by selecting the character without going AFK for a while.

These animations make it possible for players to capture funny, savage, and blissful moments of their characters via the "Kamera" gadget. They can be shared with friends and reveal the personalities of the characters according to the lore and backstory.

Genshin Impact provides certain characters of different elements such as Lisa (Electro), Amber (Pyro), Kaeya (Cryo), and Barbara (Hydro) for free in the early game. These characters can be obtained by completing the story and main quests in Mondstadt.

Although most players do not prefer playing with the free-to-play characters obtained from quests, some players continue with the starter characters as a preference.

These starter characters usually don't get enough updates to their meta because the number of players using them are few and far between. Recently, miHoYo has been focusing on this aspect in Genshin Impact instead of the regular stats and damage revamps.

Update V1.3 has also brought a voice pack for another starter character- Barbara (Hydro). Although the Genshin Impact community is demanding the old English VA back, the effort from miHoYo has been appreciated.

The current characters will not be ignored by miHoYo when the newer characters arrive. Knowing that the developers are not ditching the old characters to make money from the newer gacha banners will be reassuring for the Genshin Impact community.