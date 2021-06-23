Genshin Impact: Kazuha's ascension materials listed

Recently in Genshin Impact, Mihoyo has confirmed that many characters are coming in the future updates, one of whom is Kazuha.
Among the confirmed characters on the list, Kazuha is going to be an upcoming 5-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact. His weapon of choice will be a sword as seen in the released content so far. Several players are gearing up towards summoning him, and many players are already gathering his ascension materials in advance.
However, for Kazuha, Mihoyo has decided to add two new Ascension materials. Gathering materials in advance allows players to be ready to use him right away right after summoning him.
Genshin Impact leak shows Materials for Kazuha's ascension
Following Kazuha's official announcement, the Genshin Impact community had solid leaks about him and among the plethora of leaks, his Ascension materials requirements were revealed too:
Level 20:
- 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
- 1x Marionette core
- 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 20000 Mora
Level 40:
- 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
- 2x Marionette core
- 10x Sea Ganoderma
- 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 40000 Mora
Level 50:
- 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
- 4x Marionette core
- 20x Sea Ganoderma
- 12x Silver Raven Insignia
- 60000 Mora
Level 60:
- 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
- 8x Marionette core
- 30x Sea Ganoderma
- 18x Silver Raven Insignia
- 80000 Mora
Level 70:
- 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
- 12x Marionette core
- 45x Sea Ganoderma
- 12x Golden Raven Insignia
- 100000 Mora
Level 80:
- 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
- 20x Marionette core
- 60x Sea Ganoderma
- 24x Golden Raven Insignia
- 120000 Mora
Two newly introduced ascension materials in Genshin Impact version 1.6
Sea Ganoderma
Sea Ganoderma is available around the island of the Golden Apple Archipelago, which was unlocked in a recently added quest to Genshin Impact. The guide above shows players how to farm the material.
Marionette core:
Players have to face Maguu Kenki's "Humanoid Automaton of Unknown Origin" to obtain the Marionette core. The above guide shows how to obtain the material in the game.
While we wait to see Kazuma in action in the game, all Kazuha fans must be prepared to face Maguu Kenki and hunt for Sea Ganoderma while they go on their quests of ascending Kazuha to the maximum level.
