Genshin Impact: Kazuha's ascension materials listed

Recently in Genshin Impact, Mihoyo has confirmed that many characters are coming in the future updates, one of whom is Kazuha.

Among the confirmed characters on the list, Kazuha is going to be an upcoming 5-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact. His weapon of choice will be a sword as seen in the released content so far. Several players are gearing up towards summoning him, and many players are already gathering his ascension materials in advance.

However, for Kazuha, Mihoyo has decided to add two new Ascension materials. Gathering materials in advance allows players to be ready to use him right away right after summoning him.

Genshin Impact leak shows Materials for Kazuha's ascension

"If one's heart is empty, all under heaven is empty.

But if one's heart is pure, all under heaven is pure.

—— Kazuha's Musings"



◆ Kaedehara Kazuha ‧ Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves

◆ A wandering samurai who has left his homeland

◆ Anemo

◆ Acer Palmatum

Following Kazuha's official announcement, the Genshin Impact community had solid leaks about him and among the plethora of leaks, his Ascension materials requirements were revealed too:

Level 20:

1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

1x Marionette core

3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

20000 Mora

Level 40:

3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

2x Marionette core

10x Sea Ganoderma

15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

40000 Mora

Level 50:

6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

4x Marionette core

20x Sea Ganoderma

12x Silver Raven Insignia

60000 Mora

Level 60:

3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

8x Marionette core

30x Sea Ganoderma

18x Silver Raven Insignia

80000 Mora

Level 70:

6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

12x Marionette core

45x Sea Ganoderma

12x Golden Raven Insignia

100000 Mora

Level 80:

6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

20x Marionette core

60x Sea Ganoderma

24x Golden Raven Insignia

120000 Mora

Two newly introduced ascension materials in Genshin Impact version 1.6

Sea Ganoderma

Sea Ganoderma is available around the island of the Golden Apple Archipelago, which was unlocked in a recently added quest to Genshin Impact. The guide above shows players how to farm the material.

Marionette core:

Players have to face Maguu Kenki's "Humanoid Automaton of Unknown Origin" to obtain the Marionette core. The above guide shows how to obtain the material in the game.

While we wait to see Kazuma in action in the game, all Kazuha fans must be prepared to face Maguu Kenki and hunt for Sea Ganoderma while they go on their quests of ascending Kazuha to the maximum level.

