New Genshin Impact leak spells bad news for Mare Jivari fans

Genshin Impact version 5.6 will be released on May 7, 2025, and the official beta leaks for the 5.7 update should also start soon. However, a prominent leaker had revealed crucial information about some of the upcoming updates in Genshin. If these leaks are to be trusted, Mare Jivari fans might have to wait a long time for its release.

Mare Jivari is one of the most hyped subregions, and it has been teased in the game from Venti's story quest. Other events, lore from artifacts, and voice-overs of certain characters also hinted at more details regarding this area.

This article will discuss the new leak about Mare Jivari and the 5.7 update of Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

New leak about Mare Jivari in Genshin Impact

Recently, the famous leaker HxG disclosed a few details regarding Mare Jivari's release schedule. Moreover, this information also came from a reliable leaker, DK2, who has had a good track record with early leaks.

Based on these leaks, version 5.7 will not have a new map, and the Mare Jivari map will be released in version v5.8. This information means there might not be a new time-limited map in the title's 5.8 update. If this is the case, players waiting to complete Natlan's Statue of Seven, Tablet of Tona, and a few achievements would also have to wait longer.

Mare Jivari used to be part of Natlan, but 500 years before the game's events, it transformed into a wasteland. Twenty to thirty years prior to the game events, it had also vanished off the face of Tevyat. This information was revealed to players in multiple event quests and in lores from some artifact sets.

The most recent information about the region came from the Iktomi Spiritseeking Scrolls event in version 5.2. During this quest, players looked at a map of Mare Jivari's location before it disappeared from Tevyat.

Moreover, players learnt that one of their favourite NPCs, Enjou, was looking into more information about this area. This means that he might make an appearance in Mare Jivari yet again. Although his intentions and plans weren't revealed in the event, these details might be released with the new area.

