Genshin Impact leaks reveal Sacred Sakura tree rewards for level 31 to 50

Old Genshin Impact leaks can help players understand the Sacred Sakura Tree rewards for levels 31 to 50.

The Sacred Sakura Tree was introduced back in Genshin Impact 2.0. However, players weren't able to reach the maximum level. Genshin Impact 2.1 mitigated this to a certain extent, as players were able to reach level 30.

Levels 31 through 50 are unobtainable in Genshin Impact 2.1, even though players can obtain more than 750 Electro Sigils. Fortunately, old Genshin Impact leaks have accurately depicted the earlier levels in the Sacred Sakura Tree. Not only that, but these same leaks also let players know what the unobtainable rewards are.

Genshin Impact leaks: Sacred Sakura tree rewards for levels 31 to 50

The Sacred Sakura tree's rewards tend to follow a similar pattern every ten levels. For example, level 31 is identical to level 41. Any differences between the levels are often minor, such as a different Northlander Billet at a level ending in four.

However, levels 40 and 50 introduce another difference. They include the same rewards as level 30 but also award the player with a Dream Solvent. Other than that, there are the usual Electrogranum levels that possess different effects in their appropriate levels.

Levels 31 to 40

Tsurumi Island should have more Electro Sigils to collect (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following table depicts all of the Sacred Sakura tree's rewards from levels 31 to 40:

Level # Materials 31 1 Fragile Resin

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 32 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 33 2 Philosophies of Transience

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 11 Electrogranum 34 1 Northlander Catalyst Billet

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 35 1 Crown of Insight

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 36 2 Philosophies of Elegance

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 37 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 12 Electrogranum 38 1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 39 2 Philosophies of Light

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora 40 2 Intertwined Fates

1 Dream Solvent

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 13 Electrogranum

All Sacred Sakura tree levels require the player to submit 25 Electro Sigils. This statement includes these high-level rewards and the ones in the levels 41 to 50 range.

Otherwise, these ten levels are nigh identical to the previous ten levels. Level 34 awards the player a Northlander Catalyst Billet instead of a Northlander Polearm Billet. Also, the aforementioned Dream Solvent is available at level 40, alongside the old rewards.

The Electrogranum levels are noticeably different. Level 11 Electrogranum blocks up to 10 instances of Inazuma's environmental damage. Level 12 allows players to pass through Advanced Electroganum Barriers. Finally, level 13 increases Electrogranum lightning blast DMG by 30% for Electro users.

The Electrogranum levels differ from the previous ten Sacred Sakura tree levels' rewards, but they're still ten levels apart.

Levels 41 to 50

Genshin Impact players should be able to find all of the Electro Sigils in Inazuma soon (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following table depicts all of the Sacred Sakura tree's rewards from levels 41 to 50:

Level # Materials 41 1 Fragile Resin

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

42 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

43 2 Philosophies of Transience

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 14 Electrogranum 44 1 Northlander Bow Billet

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

45 1 Crown of Insight

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

46 2 Philosophies of Elegance

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

47 2 Acquaint Fates

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Level 15 Electrogranum 48 1 Inazuma: Sacred Sakura

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

49 2 Philosophies of Light

200 Adventure Exp

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

50 2 Intertwined Fates

1 Dream Solvent

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

These ten Sacred Sakura tree levels are the final ones in Genshin Impact. Level 50 is identical to level 40, except that there is no Electrogranum level. These rewards only include two Electrogranum levels rather than the usual three.

Level 14 Electrogranum increases the Electrogranum duration to 30 seconds. In the final level, players only need two coordinated attacks to activate a lightning blast.

Also, level 44 awards the player with a Northlander Bow Billet. As before, Genshin Impact players only need 25 Electro Sigils per level in the Sacred Sakura tree to claim their rewards.

The leaked rewards could change in the future, but the previous levels haven't changed in the slightest. Hence, Genshin Impact players can have a good idea of what to expect in the future.

