Genshin Impact leaks show another Fontaine character, Element type and more

Genshin Impact players have received new leaks about another character who will appear in the Land of Justice. Team China, a reliable source, has confirmed the debut of a new chibi character for Fontaine updates which will possess a Hydro vision. Although speculations suggest that she will use Catalyst weapons, very little is known about this rumored chibi character.

Players who follow leaks must have already seen the appearance of the chibi character from previous Fontaine leaks. This article will compile all the information currently available about this new Hydro character from recent Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: New details about the chibi character from Fontaine leaked

The Genshin Impact community has recently received new leaks that shed light on one of the upcoming Fontiane characters. One of the reliable leakers, Team China, has confirmed that one of the version 4.x characters will have a female chibi model wielding a Hydro vision.

Many players are excited to finally get the first Hydro chibi character in-game, with many speculating that she will use Catalyst weapons. This will also be the first time such a character possess a Hydro vision. The leaker has yet to uncover the in-game name and hence has called her the cotton candy child.

Genshin Impact players following relevant leaks for the past few weeks will realize that the name "cotton candy child" takes inspiration from the chibi character's appearance. Mero previously leaked the latter on Twitter.

Fontaine's chibi character might be Hydro healer, based on leaks

Another leaker, HutaoLover, has shed more light on upcoming characters in Fontaine updates. Based on their recent leaks on Twitter, the source has clarified the type of characters and slight hints regarding their kits or appearances.

On the Twitter post, players can observe that Fontaine will only have one chibi character and has been referred to as "chibi nurse." This has sparked the community as they put on their theory-crafting hat.

Many players speculate that the cotton candy child could be a Hydro healer as they make several references to Bailu from Honkai Star Rail. In contrast, others believe that the term simply could be related to her occupation and has nothing to do with her kit.

While there is also a debate about her rarity in Genshin Impact, currently, there is no evidence to confirm this. Furthermore, nothing is known when the cotton candy child will appear in-game as a playable character. Overall, these are very early leaks, so players should wait for future announcements for more concrete details.

