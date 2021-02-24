Genshin Impact Ley Line Overflow event explained: Get 2X rewards from Ley Lines for a limited time

Genshin Impact has finally announced the long-awaited and much-teased event "Ley Line Overflow." During this, players will be able to obtain twice the amount of regular rewards from Ley Line outcrops such as Hero's wit, Adventurer's experience, and Mora for a limited time.

"Ley Line Overflow" Event - Double Drops From Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation!



Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.



View details here: https://t.co/C7j7bPbYd8#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Yed9ICECcD — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 24, 2021

Genshin impact: Ley Line Overflow event explained

The Ley Line Overflow event will be started on 26th February at 4 a.m. (UTC +8) and last till 5th March at 3:59 a.m. (UTC+8) every region worldwide.

During the event, players will obtain twice the actual rewards from Blossom of Wealth and Blossom of Revelations for 20 original resin.

For newer players who do not understand the difference between the two Blossom of Revelation, the blue-colored Ley Line drops character level-up materials.

In contrast, Blossom of Wealth is the yellow-colored one, which rewards Mora. Only three such bonuses can be obtained per day by challenging the Ley Lines for Mora, Hero's Wits, and Adventurer's experience.

According to their World Levels, players will continue to get the regular rewards from the outcrops upon reaching the daily limit. After exceeding the day's maximum attempts, players can not benefit by joining another player's co-op world.

Benefits of Ley Line Overflow event in Genshin Impact (Image via World of Teyvat)

Those with underdeveloped characters because of the scarcity of character level-up resources and original resin will have a great opportunity to balance their party by leveling their characters cheaply.

Given the event's duration and daily limit restriction, players will obtain resources worth 600 resin at the cost of 300. Hence, dedicating 60 resins per day towards the Ley Line Overflow during the event is highly advisable.

