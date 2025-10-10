Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 1 guide

Lightgleaner's Journey is a new photo-taking event in Genshin Impact Luna I. During the event, you must visit different locations and take pictures of creatures or items as per the requirements. The day one objectives of Lightgleaner's Journey are already available in the game, and completing all the tasks will give you 70 Primogems, some talent level-up materials, Mora, and more.

This article provides a guide on how to complete Lightgleaner's Journey Day One objectives in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day I guide

Photo I - Moonlit Pastoral

Moonlit Pastoral photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo-taking spot is located south of the southeastern waypoint in Nothing Passage. Approach the Chestnut Goats near the platform and activate the event Kamera.

Take a picture of a Chestnut Goat jumping or headbutting (Image via HoYoverse)

Wait for one of the Chestnut Goats to either jump or do a headbutt, and take its picture. This will complete the first objective in the event, and you will get the following rewards:

Primogem x 40

Guide to Moonlight x 2

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I second phase events schedule

Photo II - The Joy of Giving

The Joy of Giving photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northern waypoint in Blue Amber Lake and go northeast to find a Sniffer Mole for the second photo.

This time, you have to take a picture of the happy Sniffer Mole. To make the mole happy, stand near the plant affected by Kuuvahki and grab the relay mechanism before giving it to the mole. Next, activate the event Kamera to take its picture. Completing the second objective will give you the following rewards:

Primogem x 30

Artful Device Replica x 2

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I hidden teleport waypoint locations and unlock guide

Photo III - Opposites Attract

Opposites Attract photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The last photo-taking spot on day one of the Lightgleaner's Journey event is located near the southern entrance of Nothing Passage.

Take a picture of the robot attracting a special plant (Image via HoYoverse)

Stand wherever you like and activate the Kamera to take a picture of the robot flying near the plants. This will complete the last objective, and you will get the following items:

Mora x 30000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 5

This concludes the Lightgleaner's Journey Day I event guide.

