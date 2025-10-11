Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 2 guide

Day II objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event are now available in Genshin Impact. This time, you must take pictures of Lauma and Aino while they are doing a special pose animation. Completing the challenges will give you in-game rewards, including Primogems, talent level-up materials, and weapon ascension materials.

Ad

This article provides a guide on how to complete the day two objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day II guide

Photo I - Moonchant Meditation

Moonchant Meditation photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo-taking spot on day two of the Lightgleaner's Journey event is located in Hiisi Island. Use the teleport waypoint west of Frostmoon Enclave and look to your right to find Lauma.

Ad

Trending

Select one of the two poses for Lauma (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to click Lauma's picture:

Ad

Equip the event Kamera and interact with Lauma.

Open the Character Pose Adjustment Screen by clicking on the option located top-right of the screen.

Select one of the poses and exit the selection window.

Adjust the camera angles and take the photos.

Note that selecting a pose for Lauma is necessary to complete the challenge.

Adjust Lauma's pose and take her photos (Image via HoYoverse)

This will complete the first objective, and you will get the following rewards:

Ad

Primogem x 40

Guide to Elysium x 2

Also read: Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event guide

Photo II - Automaton Fist

Automaton Fist photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint southwest of the Meeting Point in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and go straight to find Aino near the Knuckle Duckle boss for the second photo of the day. Similar to the first challenge, you must choose a pose for Aino before taking her picture.

Ad

Select a pose for Aino and adjust the Kamera angles to take her pictures (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to take Aino's photos correctly for the challenge:

Ad

Interact with Aino.

Open the Character Pose Adjustment Screen and select one of the poses.

Exit the pose selection window and adjust the Kamera angles.

Press enter to take the photos.

This will complete the second challenge, and you will get the following rewards:

Primogem x 30

Afterglow of Long Night Flint x 2

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I hidden teleport waypoint locations and unlock guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.