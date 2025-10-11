Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 2 guide

Day II objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event are now available in Genshin Impact. This time, you must take pictures of Lauma and Aino while they are doing a special pose animation. Completing the challenges will give you in-game rewards, including Primogems, talent level-up materials, and weapon ascension materials.
This article provides a guide on how to complete the day two objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey event in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day II guide
Photo I - Moonchant Meditation
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The first photo-taking spot on day two of the Lightgleaner's Journey event is located in Hiisi Island. Use the teleport waypoint west of Frostmoon Enclave and look to your right to find Lauma.
Follow these steps to click Lauma's picture:
- Equip the event Kamera and interact with Lauma.
- Open the Character Pose Adjustment Screen by clicking on the option located top-right of the screen.
- Select one of the poses and exit the selection window.
- Adjust the camera angles and take the photos.
Note that selecting a pose for Lauma is necessary to complete the challenge.
This will complete the first objective, and you will get the following rewards:
- Primogem x 40
- Guide to Elysium x 2
Also read: Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland "Starbound Oath" web event guide
Photo II - Automaton Fist
Use the teleport waypoint southwest of the Meeting Point in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and go straight to find Aino near the Knuckle Duckle boss for the second photo of the day. Similar to the first challenge, you must choose a pose for Aino before taking her picture.
Follow these steps to take Aino's photos correctly for the challenge:
- Interact with Aino.
- Open the Character Pose Adjustment Screen and select one of the poses.
- Exit the pose selection window and adjust the Kamera angles.
- Press enter to take the photos.
This will complete the second challenge, and you will get the following rewards:
- Primogem x 30
- Afterglow of Long Night Flint x 2
Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I hidden teleport waypoint locations and unlock guide
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.