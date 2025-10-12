Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 3 guide

Genshin Impact has released the day three objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event. This time, you must take pictures of Columbina's statue in Hiisi Island and the mechanical arm in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Additionally, you must fulfill some conditions for the photos, and completing the challenge will give you 70 Primogems, weapon ascension materials, and character talent level-up materials.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the day three objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day III guide

Photo I - A Radiant Handful

A Radiant Handful photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo-taking spot on day three of the Lightgleaner's Journey is in Hiisi Island.

Take a picture of the Idol of New Moon's hand cupping the sanctum's light (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in Light-Bathed Platform and turn around to see a lamp near the stairs. Next, follow these directions to complete the challenge:

Equip the event Kamera and stand near the lamp before looking at Columbina's statue.

Activate the Kamera and adjust its angle so that the statue's hand is cupping the light of the pillar.

Once you get the prompt that the target state is correct, press Enter to take the picture. This will complete the first challenge of day three, and you will get the following rewards:

Primogem x 40

Guide to Vagrancy x 2

Photo II - An Iron Grip

An Iron Grip photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second photo-taking spot of day three is located near Aino's house in Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop.

Take a picture of the mechanical arm at work (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop Meeting Point waypoint and follow these steps:

Activate the event Kamera and focus on the mechanical arm.

Wait for the arm to pick up the scraps.

Press Enter to take the picture.

If you haven't unlocked the Meeting Point, you can also use the waypoint near the Knuckle Duckle boss and move toward Aino's house to enter the range of the photo-taking spot. Additionally, the second challenge can be completed even with Ineffa stuck on the mechanical arm.

You will get the following rewards for successfully taking the photo:

Primogem x 30

Unyielding Delusion of the Far-North Scions x 2

