Genshin Impact leak hints at Lantern Rite 2026 character skins

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed hints about certain characters who might be getting new skins during the upcoming Lantern Rite celebrations in early 2026. As per standard pattern, HoYoverse generally releases up to a total of two new skins for specific characters every Lantern Rite, and leakers have hinted that this custom will continue in the 2026 Lantern Rite patch.As per latest leaks, the two new characters who might have special skins released for Lantern Rite 2026 are 5-star unit Neuvillette, and 4-star unit Chongyun. Read on to find out more information about these upcoming skins, as disclosed via leaks.Note: The information in this article has been sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact: Neuvillette and Chongyun to get skins for Lantern Rite 2026, as per leaksAccording to leakers hxg_diluc and DK2, Neuvillette and Chongyun will be getting their exclusive Lantern Rite skins during the celebation of the festival in early 2026. Both these leakers have a solid track record, implying that players might finally get to see the Iudex of Fontaine donning a new outfit very soon. While the leak doesn't state which version of Genshin Impact the skins will be releasing in, Lantern Rite has always been celebrated in January, meaning that players might be able to get their hands on the new skins in version Luna IV. Previous leaks from another credible leaker Sukuna had hinted at Neuvillette's Lantern Rite skin being a 5-star skin. While the veracity of this leak cannot be determined at the moment, Neuvillette's skin being a 5-star variant would make him the second-ever character (and the first limited character) in game to get a 5-star skin.Meanwhile, Chongyun being picked as a candidate for a special Lantern Rite scene makes a lot of sense, considering that he hails from Liyue, and is often featured in Liyue-related event quests. So far, the only characters to have received Lantern Rite-related skins in the past have been Ganyu, Keqing, Shenhe, Hu Tao, and Xiangling – all of whom are Liyue natives, and almost always involved in the main Lantern Rite story. Hence, this raises the very valid question of Neuvillette – who hails from Fontaine – getting a skin during an event that is based in Liyue, a completely different nation. To have this question answered (and to verify the accuracy of the aforementioned leak), players will need to wait for official announcements from HoYoverse.