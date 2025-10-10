Genshin Impact leak hints at Lantern Rite 2026 character skins

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:55 GMT
Neuvillette and Chongyun are possible candidates for Lantern Rite 2026 skins (Image via HoYoverse)
Recent Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed hints about certain characters who might be getting new skins during the upcoming Lantern Rite celebrations in early 2026. As per standard pattern, HoYoverse generally releases up to a total of two new skins for specific characters every Lantern Rite, and leakers have hinted that this custom will continue in the 2026 Lantern Rite patch.

As per latest leaks, the two new characters who might have special skins released for Lantern Rite 2026 are 5-star unit Neuvillette, and 4-star unit Chongyun. Read on to find out more information about these upcoming skins, as disclosed via leaks.

Note: The information in this article has been sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

also-read-trending Trending

Genshin Impact: Neuvillette and Chongyun to get skins for Lantern Rite 2026, as per leaks

According to leakers hxg_diluc and DK2, Neuvillette and Chongyun will be getting their exclusive Lantern Rite skins during the celebation of the festival in early 2026. Both these leakers have a solid track record, implying that players might finally get to see the Iudex of Fontaine donning a new outfit very soon.

While the leak doesn't state which version of Genshin Impact the skins will be releasing in, Lantern Rite has always been celebrated in January, meaning that players might be able to get their hands on the new skins in version Luna IV.

Previous leaks from another credible leaker Sukuna had hinted at Neuvillette's Lantern Rite skin being a 5-star skin. While the veracity of this leak cannot be determined at the moment, Neuvillette's skin being a 5-star variant would make him the second-ever character (and the first limited character) in game to get a 5-star skin.

Meanwhile, Chongyun being picked as a candidate for a special Lantern Rite scene makes a lot of sense, considering that he hails from Liyue, and is often featured in Liyue-related event quests.

So far, the only characters to have received Lantern Rite-related skins in the past have been Ganyu, Keqing, Shenhe, Hu Tao, and Xiangling – all of whom are Liyue natives, and almost always involved in the main Lantern Rite story. Hence, this raises the very valid question of Neuvillette – who hails from Fontaine – getting a skin during an event that is based in Liyue, a completely different nation. To have this question answered (and to verify the accuracy of the aforementioned leak), players will need to wait for official announcements from HoYoverse.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

