Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater (November) leaked

By Eswar Keshav
Published Sep 09, 2025 13:46 GMT
Image of the upcoming Lunar Mode from the Imaginarium Theater season in Genshin Impact Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

Imaginarium Theater (IT) is a special endgame mode in Genshin Impact, which requires at least 22 characters to take part in the Visionary Mode. You can get a lot of Primogems, Mora, and Character Talent materials after completing all stages in the Visionary Mode.

New leaks by HomDGCat showcase the new enemy lineup and characters for the November 2025 Imaginarium Theater season. They have also claimed that this IT season will not have any Envisaged Echo stages.

This article lists all the new leaks for the November 2025 Imaginarium Theater cycle, which is expected to be released during the Luna II version update.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Luna II version Imaginarium Theater leaks for November 2025

New characters for Imaginarium Theater November 2025 cycle

According to the leaks, players can utilize characters from the Dendro, Electro, and Hydro elements in the November 2025 IT season. HomDGCat has shared details regarding the rumored Opening Characters and Special Invitations for this cycle, and the information regarding these characters is given below.

Opening characters

Opening characters are special units you must select before starting the IT game mode. Furthermore, the game lets you choose trial units if you don't own these characters or if you haven't built them on your account:

  • Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)
  • Barbara (4-star Hydro Catalyst)
  • Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm)
  • Ororon (4-star Electro Bow)
  • Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)
  • Yaoyao (4-star Dendro Polearm)

Special guest characters

Special invitation or guest characters are specific units that cannot be added to the IT lineup unless you own them and have them built:

  • Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore)
  • Diona (4-star Cryo Bow)
  • Jean (5-star Anemo Sword)
  • Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword)
Boss lineup for the Imaginarium Theater November 2025 cycle

HomDGCat has also shared information regarding the rumored boss lineup for the November 2025 IT season. Based on these rumors, the boss levels in this IT cycle are as follows:

  • Maguu Kenki - Act 3
  • Battle-Hardened Primordial Bathysmal Vishap - Act 6
  • Knuckle Duckle - Act 8
  • Emperor of Fire and Iron - Act 10
  • Perpetual Mechanical Array - Boss stage for the new Lunar Mode
Knuckle Duckle is a new boss who will be introduced in the upcoming Luna I update. Lunar Mode is an additional difficulty for the IT game mode, which will be added in this update. In this mode, you will need at least 26 characters to participate, and you have to complete two additional stages.

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Edited by Angad Sharma
