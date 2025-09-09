Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater (November) leaked

Imaginarium Theater (IT) is a special endgame mode in Genshin Impact, which requires at least 22 characters to take part in the Visionary Mode. You can get a lot of Primogems, Mora, and Character Talent materials after completing all stages in the Visionary Mode. New leaks by HomDGCat showcase the new enemy lineup and characters for the November 2025 Imaginarium Theater season. They have also claimed that this IT season will not have any Envisaged Echo stages.This article lists all the new leaks for the November 2025 Imaginarium Theater cycle, which is expected to be released during the Luna II version update.Note: This article is based on early leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer ascension and talent materials leakedGenshin Impact Luna II version Imaginarium Theater leaks for November 2025New characters for Imaginarium Theater November 2025 cyclePosts from the genshin_impact_leaks community on RedditAccording to the leaks, players can utilize characters from the Dendro, Electro, and Hydro elements in the November 2025 IT season. HomDGCat has shared details regarding the rumored Opening Characters and Special Invitations for this cycle, and the information regarding these characters is given below.Opening charactersOpening characters are special units you must select before starting the IT game mode. Furthermore, the game lets you choose trial units if you don't own these characters or if you haven't built them on your account:Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)Barbara (4-star Hydro Catalyst)Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm)Ororon (4-star Electro Bow)Alhaitham (5-star Dendro Sword)Yaoyao (4-star Dendro Polearm)Also read: Genshin Impact Nefer animation leaks: Normal Attack, Skill, and BurstSpecial guest charactersSpecial invitation or guest characters are specific units that cannot be added to the IT lineup unless you own them and have them built:Dehya (5-star Pyro Claymore)Diona (4-star Cryo Bow)Jean (5-star Anemo Sword)Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword)Also read: Genshin Impact UGC character kit leaksBoss lineup for the Imaginarium Theater November 2025 cycleHomDGCat has also shared information regarding the rumored boss lineup for the November 2025 IT season. Based on these rumors, the boss levels in this IT cycle are as follows:Maguu Kenki - Act 3Battle-Hardened Primordial Bathysmal Vishap - Act 6Knuckle Duckle - Act 8Emperor of Fire and Iron - Act 10Perpetual Mechanical Array - Boss stage for the new Lunar ModeKnuckle Duckle is a new boss who will be introduced in the upcoming Luna I update. Lunar Mode is an additional difficulty for the IT game mode, which will be added in this update. In this mode, you will need at least 26 characters to participate, and you have to complete two additional stages.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II banners leaked