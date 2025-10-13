Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 4 guide

The objectives for day four of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event are available in Genshin Impact. This time, you must take pictures of Varesa and Dori in Nasha Town. Additionally, you must fulfill some conditions to capture the photos, and completing the challenge will give you 70 Primogems, weapon ascension materials, and character talent level-up materials.
This article provides a guide on how to complete the day four objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day IV guide
Photo I - Foreign Leisure
Both photo-taking spots for the fourth day in the Lightgleaner's Journey event are located in Nasha Town. You can start by using the southernmost teleport waypoint in the town and going straight to find Varesa.
Next, follow these steps to complete the first challenge of the day:
- Equip the Memento Kamera and talk to Varesa.
- Activate the Kamera and stand inside the yellow circle.
- Click on the top-right option to open the Character Pose Adjustment Screen.
- Select one of the poses and exit the window.
- Adjust the Kamera angles and press Enter to take the pictures.
It is important to equip the Kamera before interacting with Varesa to trigger the options for taking her pictures. Additionally, selecting a pose for her is important to clear the challenge.
Completing the challenge will give you the following rewards:
- Primogem x 40
- Guide to Moonlight x 2
Photo II - Paradise Vacation
You can find Dori on the cliff northwest of Varesa's location for the second photo of the event.
Interact with Dori and follow these steps to complete the challenge:
- Stand inside the yellow circle and activate the Memento Kamera.
- Open the Character Pose Adjustment Screen and select one of the poses.
- Adjust the Kamera angles to your liking.
- Press Enter to take the pictures.
Similar to Varesa, you must select a pose for Dori to take her picture and clear the challenge.
You will get the following rewards for completing the second challenge of day four in the Lightgleaner's Journey event:
- Primogem x 30
- Artful Device Replica x 2
