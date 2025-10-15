Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey Day 6 guide

Genshin Impact has released the last two objectives in the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event. You must take Ineffa and Flins' photos while they are in their idle animations. Completing the challenges will give you in-game rewards, such as Primogems and materials for leveling up characters' talents and weapons' ascension.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the day six objectives of the Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lightgleaner's Journey photo-taking event: Day VI guide

Photo I - Off the Tracks

Off the Tracks photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first photo-taking spot on day six of the Lightgleaner's Journey event is located in Nasha Town. Use the teleport waypoint near the Adventurers' Guild and use the lift nearby to go up. Next, stand above the robots in front of the Vesnici Proleca Greenhouse and use the kuuvahki energy to get to the top of the building, where you will also find Ineffa.

Trending

Adjust Ineffa's pose to take the picture (Image via HoYoverse)

Equip the event Kamera and follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Talk to Ineffa and activate the Kamera.

Stand inside the yellow circle and open the Character Pose Adjustment Screen.

Select one of the poses and press Enter to take the picture.

This will complete the first challenge, and you will get the following rewards:

Primogem x 40

Guide to Vagrancy x 2

Photo II - The Lone Lantern's Gaze

The Lone Lantern's Gaze photo location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Flins on the ship northwest of the teleport waypoint near Nothing Passage's northern entrance for the second photo of the day.

Adjust Flins' pose for the photo (Image via HoYoverse)

Equip the Kamera and interact with Flins. Next, follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Activate the Kamera and stand inside the circle.

Open the pose selection window and select a pose for Flins.

Press Enter to take his photo.

As a reward for completing the second challenge of day six in the Lightgleaner's Journey event, you will get the following:

Primogem x 30

Unyielding Delusion of the Far-North Scions x 2

This concludes the day six guide of the Lightgleaner's Journey. The photo-taking event will end on October 21, 2025, so don't forget to complete all the challenges to get Primogem rewards.

