Genshin Impact Lingering Malady quest guide: Where to find posters and billboards

Genshin Impact has many sidequests, and some are much trickier than others. The Lingering Malady sidequest in Genshin Impact is one that has given many players trouble when locating all the required posters and billboards.

In this quest, players are tasked with finding scattered posters that are hidden around the city of Mondstadt in precarious locations.

This guide will allow players to complete this tough quest with ease.

Genshin Impact's Lingering Malady quest poster and billboard locations

The first poster (Image via 100% Guides)

The first poster for the quest in Genshin Impact can be found in the location in the image and can be easily glided to from the nearby waypoint or by climbing the side of the building. This poster can be located at the house below the nearest waypoint and is the first step to completing this quest.

The second poster (Image via 100% Guides)

The second poster can be found by gliding from the windmill near the roof of this building or by climbing Mona's nearby house. This is also the perfect place to grab some Philanemo mushrooms if the player needs them for ascending certain Mondstadt characters. Getting this poster gets players one step closer to completing this Genshin Impact quest.

The Third poster (Image via 100% Guides)

This poster can be tricky to reach as it requires some climbing skills to manoeuvre between roofs. This poster is definitely the most difficult poster to find as it requires a keen eye. After this poster, players only need to find one more to complete the tricky Genshin Impact quest.

The final billboard (100% Guides)

The final piece for this Genshin Impact quest is hidden along the outer walls of Mondstadt. Once it is found, players can complete this tough sidequest. There is also the opportunity for players to grab a few chests if they travel along the walls of Mondstadt. Players must make sure to explore the area carefully.

Completing this Genshin Impact quest rewards players with 20,000 Mora, 100 Adventure Rank EXP, six Heroes Wits, and three Northern Smoked Chickens. These rewards may not seem like much, but this quest is necessary to move forward in the world of Genshin Impact.

