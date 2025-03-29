Genshin Impact Local Legend Reji guide: Location, tips, and achievements

Reji is a new Local Legend in Natlan 5.5 that you can challenge in the Night's Trial. The boss has a lot of elemental resistance and takes just a fraction of the damage of characters like Neuvillette and Mavuika. However, some special mechanisms and tips are needed to clear the boss faster.

This article will focus on the location and tips and tricks for defeating the new Local Legend in Genshin Impact.

How to defeat the Local Legend Reji in Genshin Impact

Reji's location

Reji's location (Image via HoYoverse)

You must teleport to the waypoint near the Remnants of Tetenanco to reach this boss. From there, turn left slightly and keep going straight till the end of the cliff. Once you get down the cliff, you will find an Obsidian Totem straight ahead. To start the challenge for the Reji boss fight, touch the Obsidian Totem and be teleported to the Night Trial.

How to defeat Reji

How to defeat Reji in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Reji has high elemental resistance, and defeating him just by using DPS characters is nearly impossible. First, you need good shield characters like Zhongli, Lan Yan, Citlali, or Kirara to prepare for the fight.

The boss has two unique attacks, which you can use to deal much damage. These attacks also have a purple indicator before the boss uses them. For the first attack, the boss deals ranged Electro DMG with her weapon. You can counter this attack by using shields and deflecting these Electro projectiles toward the boss, which deals decent damage. For the other attack, the boss charges toward the character and takes a lot of damage when a shield protects the active character.

Tips to defeat Reji

Here are some tips to defeat Reji in Genshin Impact:

It's better to use a party of four shield characters and keep refreshing your abilities to reflect all of the boss's attacks.

Paying attention to the visual indicator on the boss before she starts her special attacks makes countering these attacks easier.

You could also utilize food buffs like Stromcrest Pie or Moon Pie, which buff the shield strength of the whole party.

Reji's Achievements list

Achievement list for Reji Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Achievement 1 - The first achievement has no special requirements, and defeating the boss will give you five Primogems.

- The first achievement has no special requirements, and defeating the boss will give you five Primogems. Achievement 2 - This is tricky, as you need multiple shielders to clear it. The achievement requires you to get hit by Reji's attacks with a shield, and the shield should not be destroyed. For this, use all of your abilities when the boss does its special attacks, and even if you have one shield left, it will count for the achievement, and you get 10 Primogems.

- This is tricky, as you need multiple shielders to clear it. The achievement requires you to get hit by Reji's attacks with a shield, and the shield should not be destroyed. For this, use all of your abilities when the boss does its special attacks, and even if you have one shield left, it will count for the achievement, and you get 10 Primogems. Achievement 3 - The third one is a bit easier, as you need to deflect four bullets shot by the boss in a row in a short duration. To complete this, you can stand directly in front of the boss while she is doing the attack, which will deflect multiple bullets toward her. After finishing the challenge, you can get 20 Primogems.

