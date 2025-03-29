Genshin Impact Local Legend The Peak guide: Location, tips and achievements

Genshin Impact version 5.5 added five new Local Legends, and The Peak is one of them. On top of being a tough boss, completing all the achievements for this could take almost three days. The boss also deals a lot of damage and has some unique mechanisms, making it tricky to defeat.

This article will discuss all the mechanisms, locations, and a few tips to defeat The Peak Local Legend in Genshin Impact.

How to defeat Local Legend The Peak in Genshin Impact 5.5

The Peak's location

Location of The Peak (Image via HoYoverse)

To locate this Local Legend, you must first teleport to the waypoint shown in the picture above. Upon reaching there, you'll find two paths, one leading to the top of the mountain and the other to the bottom. Follow the path leading to the top of the hill, and soon, you will find an area with The Peak Local Legend.

How to defeat The Peak

Tips to beat The Peak in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Peak is a tricky boss to fight and it can gain elemental resistance if you do not pay attention to some of the mechanics. The boss will initially spawn four small pyro rocks, which will give it a bit of elemental resistance until you break them. An Electro character or a Tatankasaur indwelling can easily break these pyro rocks. Next, the boss spawns three bigger pyro rocks, which can only be destroyed by Varesa, Iansan, or a Tatankasaur. Do note that breaking these big rocks immobilizes the boss.

You must focus on breaking these rocks as soon as they spawn, Otherwise, the boss will keep gaining Elemental res, making it harder to defeat. Its attack is also increased, allowing it to deal a lot more damage.

Tips to defeat The Peak

Here are some tips and tricks to defeat The Peak in Genshin Impact:

Keep an electro character like Varesa or Iansan in your party. If not, you can transform into a Tatankasaur, reach the arena, and leave the Saurian indwelling state, allowing you easy access to the transformation during the fight.

Always prioritize breaking the rocks that the boss spawns, and have a full Phlogiston bar before starting the fight.

Try dodging most of the boss' attacks, as they deal a lot of damage. Alternatively, you can use shielders like Zhongli, Citlali, or Lan Yan.

Achievements for the Local Legend

The achievement list for The Peak (Image via HoYoverse)

Achievement 1 - You obtain the first achievement upon defeating the boss normally, which gives you five Primogems.

- You obtain the first achievement upon defeating the boss normally, which gives you five Primogems. Achievement 2 - For this, you need to defeat the boss when it gets immobilized after breaking the big rocks. There are two ways to complete this. Try to whittle down the boss' HP and wait for it to unleash its attack before killing it. Alternatively, characters like Mavuika, who have a high DPS, can one-shot the boss, depending on whether you have food buffs or constellations. Upon completion, the achievement gives you 10 Primogems.

- For this, you need to defeat the boss when it gets immobilized after breaking the big rocks. There are two ways to complete this. Try to whittle down the boss' HP and wait for it to unleash its attack before killing it. Alternatively, characters like Mavuika, who have a high DPS, can one-shot the boss, depending on whether you have food buffs or constellations. Upon completion, the achievement gives you 10 Primogems. Achievement 3: The third one is also easy and is similar to the second one. If you don't break the big rocks that the boss summons, it will unleash a special Saurian Stomp. The Third challenge requires defeating the boss without letting it unleash this special move, so focus on breaking the big rocks to immobilize it. Once you defeat the boss in this manner, you will obtain the third achievement and 20 Primogems.

