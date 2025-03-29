Genshin Impact Local Legend Tupu's Lushness guide: Location, tips, and achievements

Genshin Impact version 5.5 added a new map and five new Local Legends. Tupu's Lushness is a unique Local Legend you can defeat in various ways. It is also a tricky boss with many attacks that can instantly kill the active character. But with some tips and tricks, there are easy ways to complete this challenge.

This article will discuss the location, achievements, and tips for defeating Tupu's Lushness in Genshin Impact.

How to defeat Genshin Impact Local Legend Tupu's Lushness

Tupu's Lushness location

Location of Tupu's Lushness (Image via HoYoverse)

First, you must unlock and teleport to the waypoint in the above picture. Once you reach this location, turn back to see an Obsidian pole in the distance; interacting with it unlocks the challenge for this boss.

How to defeat Tupu's Lushness

How to defeat Tupu's Lushness (Image via HoYoverse)

This boss can be defeated in two ways, which includes one that doesn't require a DPS character. The first way to beat it is to bring strong DPS characters like Mavuika, Neuvillette, or Arlecchino and slowly chip away at its health. The second way is to collect specific orbs that appear on the field when the boss is doing its special attack. Once you collect enough of these, the boss will start taking much damage.

Tupu's Lushness is a tricky boss and can deal a lot of damage. It also has a lot of one-shot attacks, which you must be cautious of and dodge. The boss also has a high resistance — you can lower it after collecting specific orbs that the boss summons. Ensure the boss does not collect these orbs, as he will get a small shield with each orb and make an attack that will one-shot most characters if collected fully.

Tips to defeat Tupu's Lushness

Here are some tips to keep in mind while fighting this boss:

Stay a bit far from the boss, as it makes dodging its attacks easier.

Collect all the orbs whenever they spawn on the arena, as it will immobilize and decrease the elemental resistance of the boss.

You can use characters like Sayu, Yelan, Mualani, or Varesa to collect these orbs faster so the boss will not gain the shield.

Tupu's Lushness achievements in Genshin Impact

Tupu's Lushness Achievement page

Achievement 1 - The first achievement for the boss is fairly easy, as you must defeat it normally to obtain five Primogems.

- The first achievement for the boss is fairly easy, as you must defeat it normally to obtain five Primogems. Achievement 2 - Defeat the boss for the second achievement without letting any characters die. To complete this, focus more on dodging and collecting the orbs on the field so that the boss won't unleash his one-shot attacks. Completing this grants you 10 Primogems.

- Defeat the boss for the second achievement without letting any characters die. To complete this, focus more on dodging and collecting the orbs on the field so that the boss won't unleash his one-shot attacks. Completing this grants you 10 Primogems. Achievement 3 - The third achievement requires you to use the second method to defeat this boss. It requires you to limit the boss's shield to less than half its amount and then beat the boss. As mentioned above, the boss gains a small shield with each orb, and you can see his level of protection. So, you will need fast characters like Yelan, Sayu, or Varesa to collect the orbs so the boss won't get more than half of his shield, and completing this gives you 20 Primogems.

