Genshin Impact Lost Riches: Treasure Area 4 (Liffey Region) Guide

The Liffey Region is the fourth Treasure Area in Genshin Impact 4.3's Lost Riches event. Similar to Area 2 (Salacia Plain), there is only one chest buried underwater in the Liffy region. To obtain the treasure, you must vitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie by helping it absorb three energy emissions protected by Mist Bubbles. You can burst the bubbles and remove the obstruction by completing a few Pufferfruits and combat challenges.

Finding the treasure will reward you with 20 Primogems, 90 Ancient Iron Coins, and some Mora. Without further delay, here is a complete guide to obtaining the chest in Treasure Area 4 (Liffey Region) of the Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches event.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches: Treasure Area 4 (Liffey Region) Guide

All energy emission and treasure chest locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact map above shows where the treasure chest is buried and the locations of all three energy emissions you must find to vitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie.

Energy emission location 1

Destroy all the Pufferfruits without hitting Dirty Fruits (Image via HoYoverse)

Equip the Treasure-Seeking Seelie and teleport to the underwater waypoint in the Liffey Region. You can spot the first energy emission if you turn around. Obtain the nearby Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability and approach the Mist Bubble to start the challenge. To burst the bubble, you must destroy all the Pufferfruits (yellow) while avoiding the Dirty Fruits (brown).

Energy emissions location 2

Use the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's skill to complete the Pufferfruit challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Head east after absorbing the first energy emission to find the second energy orb. Then, approach the Mist Bubble and start the trial. You will get another Pufferfruit challenge, but this time, some of the fruits will be constantly moving. You can then use the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability to destroy them. Once again, try to avoid the Dirty Fruits since hitting them will reset everything.

Energy emission location 3

Defeat the Fontemer Aberrants (Image via HoYoverse)

Swim north from your previous location to get the third energy emission in Genshin Impact 4.3's Lost Riches Treasure Area 4. This time, you will face a combat challenge. Defeat all the Fontemer Aberrants using any Xenochromatic creatures' ability and absorb the energy to vitalize the Treasure-Seeking Seelie.

This will mark the location of the chest on the minimap. Follow the map and dig in the spot to get a Precious Chest worth 20 Primogems, 90 Ancient Iron Coins, and 50000 Mora.

This concludes the Genshin Impact 4.3 update's Lost Riches Treasure 4 (Liffey Region) guide.